The area’s mining activity, an industry that roared to life more than 100 years ago, is still evident in what it left in its wake. The detritus of mining — coils of rusted cable, high alpine ghost towns and seeping mine adits — are evident to hiking and Jeeping enthusiasts who explore the San Juan mountains today. Further downstream, the finely ground residue from ore extraction, or tailings, continues to impact areas where they accumulate. At the behest of residents and following communications with San Miguel County, officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) visited a series of sites along the San Miguel River in the Lawson Hill area to sample the tailings there. What they found was reported to Lawson Hill residents this week — elevated levels of lead and arsenic.
EPA Federal On Scene Coordinator, Joni Sandoval, led a meeting via Zoom Tuesday evening that walked residents through those results.
“The analysis did confirm that there are elevated levels of lead and arsenic in all of the soil samples we collected and that the levels were above what EPA defined as acceptable for human health and environment,” Sandoval said.
In an email to Lawson Hill residents, the EPA indicated the levels justified future remediation work.
“These levels are above what EPA defines as acceptable for human health and the environment,” EPA officials wrote. “EPA plans to take action next year, by means of excavating the contaminated soil when weather allows, to remedy and/or mitigate the risk of exposure to human health and the environment. Over the winter and spring, EPA will conduct stakeholder meetings to provide information on how the work will be conducted throughout the planning process. The community should avoid contact with the soils.”
According to Sandoval, arsenic was found in levels ranging from 440 to 1,540 parts per million, with lead levels found at 40 to 75 on the low end, all the way up to “just under 10,000” parts per million.
“You're too high. And we know that's too high just based on results that we've seen,” Sandoval said. “You have to put into context and every site is different, but I have seen sites where we've had lead levels in the 2,000 range where kids have been playing in it as like a sandbox … where they had lead in their system and some issues that impacted their brain health. So I'm concerned and I'm really concerned that the kids might be playing in some of the beach areas and things like that during the summer. This is something that should be mitigated somehow.”
What officials must determine is who is responsible for the tailings, as well as the volume of the tailings in need of mitigation.
“That'll be the next step to figure out really what we're dealing with,” Sandoval said. “I just want to make sure that you all are aware that we're spreading the word. And I'm going to be talking with my management about ways and also the potential responsible party. I'm assuming that these tailings came from the same mine and ownership of (tailings on the) Telluride Valley Floor … Idarado. Certainly they didn't put them there but they are the current owner. And so they also have some responsibility, if that's the case.”
Sandoval allowed that access to the tailings sites, particularly on the north side of the river would present challenges bringing in the heavy equipment needed for any potential removal or capping work. She assured residents that there would be continued public meetings to ensure good communication and community input.
“That’s why I’ve waited and didn’t come in like a bull in a china shop tearing things up,” she said. “Once we have a plan we can go ahead and have another meeting and discuss our plans and talk through any concerns people might have.”
Bill de Alva, who until the recent sale of his property in Lawson Hill, was on the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association board, posited that the areas in question were not all that heavily used and could perhaps remain undisturbed.
“(Children) are obviously there, there’s nothing that prevents that, but I would say it is a rarity to see children out in these areas of tailings,” de Alva said. ‘It is not a common sight to see children or adults out on these tailings.”
Rather than an impactful removal operation, de Alva suggested instead using signage as a discouragement for traversing the tailings.
Lawson Hill resident Nancy Craft urged a measured approach to any upcoming work and stressed the need to have continual community input.
“I hope as this proceeds through the planning and that it’s not determined to be a super emergency, that we can take all the time we need to come up with the best plan,” Craft said. “I hope I’m hearing that you are not leaning in any particular direction strongly at this point and that you’re willing to entertain all the options that can be on the table. We want to do this in the most environmentally sound and effective way.”
Andy Shoff not only lives in Lawson Hill, but is also Head of School at the Telluride Mountain School, located in Lawson Hill. His students, he said, spend time along the river in the course of their classwork, doing stream flow and insect studies, trail cleaning and maintenance, and other work.
‘I’m wondering on a timeline for delineation and marking of the known tailings piles and assessment of other zones that may be less known,” he asked. “Regardless of the mitigation it seems the first step is clearly identifying all the concerning areas and accurately marking those.”
Sandoval said at this point she could not be sure, but emphasized that the EPA would work to ensure the agency would “not be negligent,” and could potentially erect signing sometime this summer.
