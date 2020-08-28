It’s difficult to imagine that any denizen of the planet is not aware of the COVID-19 pandemic. In efforts to quell the tide of infections from the virus, governments — state, federal and local — have issued public health orders requiring that people wear facemasks when going into any indoor space open to the public and when riding public transportation. And, as Sting once sang, don’t stand so close to me. In other words, folks are urged, based on science, to maintain a minimum of six feet from one another unless they are from the same household pod. It’s rote by now.
But there are people who might not have gotten the memo about the highly infectious respiratory virus that has impacted not only medical facilities worldwide, but also the economy, gutting entire industries such as travel and entertainment. How to explain to those claiming health issues or having the belief their rights are being violated that they cannot enter a Colorado Avenue bookstore or gift shop until they don face covering?
Enter an ambassador. The plan to create a team of coronavirus ambassadors continues to move forward since Telluride Town Council directed staff to implement the idea two weeks ago. At Tuesday’s town council meeting, Town Manager Ross Herzog said that a team of trained, friendly, outgoing and presumably patient ambassadors should be in place by the winter season, following initiation of a pilot program he expects will be up and running as soon as possible. Distinctively-clad team members will rove town’s bustling areas such as Colorado Avenue and the Oak Street gondola plaza, making sure public health orders are understood. And, council members wanted to be sure that the team would have the tools and training in place to inform visitors on just about anything else besides COVID-19-related information they might want to know, be it directions to public restrooms or where to get a good taco.
“These people will be informing and educating our visitors,” Herzog said.
With a budget of $50,000 through the end of 2020, Herzog said town staff is coordinating with an organization he called “experts,” the Telluride Tourism Board (TTB).
“The Telluride Tourism Board’s mission is to market and maintain the quality of the Telluride regional experience for both the benefit of the visitor and the economic sustainability of the community,” Herzog said. “As the destination’s tourism experts, the organization operates the destination’s visitor center on Colorado Avenue, manages the Montrose Airport Concierge program and has contracted with Mountain Village in the past to provide guest services at the Oak Street gondola station and Village core station, which is now managed by Telluride Ski Resort guest services.”
Since the onset of the pandemic and the accompanying public health orders issued by the county and the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, TTB has focused its energies less on marketing and more on what Herzog described as a “recovery role,” aiding local governments with a variety of projects, including Telluride’s soon-to-be activated ambassador program.
Ambassadors will receive training — Herzog said San Miguel County is willing to have their team of health educators train the ambassadors — and will be paid $17.50 per hour. Herzog and town staff will hire six people working in overlapping shifts.
“We are very excited to collaborate with MTI and work on offering an ambassadors program to our visitors and residents,” Herzog said.
Council also heard at Tuesday’s special meeting a report from Public Works Director, Paul Ruud. He shared wastewater treatment plant data that officials use to determine the approximate number of people using the town’s plant at any given moment.
“It gives great communications as to how many people are in town,” Ruud told council Tuesday.
The numbers are derived from microbial activity at the plant, specifically examining the biological oxygen demand (BOD). Ruud explained that BOD BOD is a measurement of how much oxygen is required to remove waste organic matter from water in the process of decomposition by aerobic bacteria.
Ruud said wastewater treatment plant personnel take into account large, expected fluctuations such as when the local breweries discharge into the system as part of the brewing process. Though it can create a strain on the system, Ruud said his staff has been working with the breweries “on some pre-treatment they can do, which will be incredibly helpful to both the breweries and the Town of Telluride.”
Ruud allowed that while the data collected is helpful to officials, “it’s not 100 percent accurate with what’s happening.”
He used the example in a graph that showed there were 26,000 people using the wastewater treatment plant in mid-July.
“There were not 26,000 people here that day,” Ruud assured council.
Still elected officials and staff find value in the information.
“My take-away from this is that they’re (visitors) here,” said Mayor Pro Tem, Todd Brown. “This data is good for the new wastewater treatment plant.”
An updated plant is in the early stages of its planned expansion.
