With the slow reopening of San Miguel County economy, including increased people coming into the area, the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) has made some changes to service this week, as well as implemented a facemask requirement on all vehicles.
On Monday, the capacity on the buses that serve the Norwood route increased from 10 people to 15. SMART Executive Director David Averill explained allowing five more people on the buses will eliminate the need, at least for now, to add a third bus to the route, which the SMART board has previously discussed.
“The increased capacity helps us meet the current demand and put off having to run a third bus at this time,” he said. “We're going to keep watching ridership day by day and are ready to add another bus if it becomes necessary.”
The capacity on SMART’s other routes will remain at 10 people (9 passengers, plus the driver), he added. The Norwood, Rico and Down Valley routes are currently running on standard operating hours. The Lawson Hill service resumed Monday, as well as the Meadows-Mountain Village bus service from 6:45 a.m. to 9:35 p.m. The Lawson Hill route will be normal throughout the day, but consolidated with the late-night express bus service between Mountain Village and Telluride from 9-10 p.m. The express route, which started with the opening of the gondola, will run from 9:35 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. The pickup location will be at the corner of North Oak Street and West Columbia Avenue.
SMART also recently announced that the courthouse bus stop for west-bound pickups will be at the corner of North Oak Street and West Columbia Avenue, due to the closure of half of Main Street, while eastbound pickups will remain on Colorado Avenue.
Sanitation protocols remain in place, Averill explained.
“On our longer regional routes (Norwood, Down Valley, Rico), we're cleaning the bus after every run. Lawson buses are getting cleaned at least once day, but as often as possible in between runs given the tight schedule on that route,” he said. “Cleaning involves wiping down all of the high-touch areas and spraying the seats with an alcohol-based solution. We've ordered some new higher tech cleaning equipment (electrostatic cleaners) as well to help speed up that process a bit. Also, we are typically leaving the windows on buses open so they air out a bit more.”
Telluride Express, the operating company that SMART contracts with, has been conducting wellness checks with drivers before trips. If a driver is feeling sick or has a fever, they’re removed from the roster until cleared by a doctor to come back to work.
“We've been super impressed with how the entire team at Telluride Express,” Averill said. “They have adapted to a host of new policies and served the community over the last few months. … They've been a great partner and have kept our buses rolling this entire time.”
SMART is still operating fare free for the time being, which has been the case since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While not collecting fares has affected SMART’s finances, Averill explained the loss of sales tax revenue in April and March is “a bigger concern, and how that looks for the rest of this year and going into 2021.” Service extensions to Two Rivers and Naturita have been postponed for the time being as a result. The Two Rivers service expansion was initially pushed back due to a Highway 145 construction project.
“But now we are wanting to get a handle on how steep or shallow of an economic recovery curve we see materializing before we commit to any new long-term operating projects, which absolutely need to be financially sustainable for the long haul,” Averill said. “I think through the end of this fiscal year SMART is going to be in relatively good fiscal shape due to some CARES Act funding we received through CDOT, which helps make up for that lost sales tax revenue in the short term. Next year is anyone's guess at this point though, which is why we are going to proceed with caution on expanding services. It's disappointing for sure to have to hold off on those projects, but compared to trade-offs some other agencies are having to make because of the economic downturn — furloughing employees or reducing existing levels of service, for instance — I think we are very fortunate.”
For more information, visit colorado.gov/smarttelluride.
GONDOLA REOPENS
The gondola opened for the summer season Monday, with current daily operating hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“Given the fluid nature of state and county public health orders, operating hours are subject to change and any schedule changes will be communicated through all Mountain Village communications channels,” according to a Town of Mountain Village news release.
Facemasks are required on the gondola, except for children under the age of 2; operators can provide a mask at the stations. One person or one associated party at a time will be loaded per cabin, as passengers must load their own recreational equipment, including bicycles and strollers. There will be no singles line, and markers will be at each station to maintain social distancing while waiting to board. Operators will maintain a six-foot distance from passengers yet continue to engage with guests, as well. Cabins will be disinfected after each passenger exits the cabin, and windows will be kept open for ventilation purposes. Hand sanitizers also will be available at each station for passengers.
Kathrine Warren, Mountain Village public information specialist, suggested people give themselves more time when planning to ride the gondola.
“Given the new passenger loading measures, I do recommend that people give themselves a bit more time during their commutes just in case there is a line at gondola stations,” she said. “Gondola hours are subject to change — whether they be extended later in the season, or a temporary lightning shutdown as we’ve seen in past summers — and we suggest that people register for text message notifications online at townofmountainvillage.com or follow us on social media for the latest information.”
Jim Loebe, Mountain Village transit director, said ridership will be monitored, but everything went smoothly Monday.
“We were pleasantly surprised by ridership numbers on Monday and so far voluntary compliance with our new protocols has been amazing so far,” he said. “Without our typical big summer events like Bluegrass or Fourth of July, for example, we don’t anticipate huge gondola lines at any given time and expect to see a steady passenger flow throughout the day. But we are prepared with signage to help people maintain physical distancing while in line.
“Voluntary compliance has been remarkable, and our staff is aggressively cleaning cabin which provides the public with a level of confidence that they are safe to ride the gondola.”
Several trails accessible via San Sophia Station, including Ridge Trail, Telluride Trail, See Forever and Village Trail are open. The Telluride Bike Park, Wasatch Connection, Basin Trail and Prospect will remain closed until further notice from Telski, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.