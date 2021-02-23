Winter in Telluride wouldn’t be the same without the scenes of skiers and snowboarders sprinkled throughout the Oak Street gondola plaza, each person eager to hop on the mountain, or the annual raising of the ski tree in Elks Park. Similarly, the skies are typically littered with the multi-colored wings of paragliders who tranquilly float above the hustle and bustle of the busy ski town below.
But this winter, there haven’t been any such aerial sights, as the Telluride Air Force — the nonprofit organization that’s annually launched from the ski area — has been temporarily grounded due to an increase in liability insurance.
The decision by the American International Group (AIG) insurance company caught many off guard, including Telluride Air Force President Karl Welter, who explained the club is currently working with the United States Hang Gliding & Paragliding Association in an attempt to find an alternate insurance option.
“Now the fate of flying hangs in the balance, due to an insurance company decision originating in the corporate office of AIG. AIG underwrites the insurance for Mountain Guard, which insures Telluride and many other ski areas across the West. Unfortunately for pilots, AIG recently raised their minimum coverage requirements from $1 million to $5 million,” he wrote in a letter shared with the Daily Planet. “This might increase the annual Telluride Air Force member dues from approximately $150 per year to $1,800 or more per year, if the club can even find an insurance company that will underwrite for sport flying. The search is on for allies of free flying. In the meantime, the majority of members are cringing at the options of paying a high price to fly or ending the legacy of flying here forever.”
The local foot-powered air force can trace its origins back to 1973, when a group of hang gliding enthusiasts started using Gold Hill as their meet-up and launch site.
“During the 1980s and ’90s, numerous annual gatherings like the Airman's Rendezvous and the Telluride Hang Gliding Aerobatic Competition brought top-level pilots from around the world,” Welter said. “Many old-timer hang glider pilots recall the gatherings, with battered trucks dropping off hang gliders on Gold Hill, splashed with 100-plus wings on the grass of Dynamo and Electra.”
Ever since then, the group, U.S. National Forest Service and Telski have had a great working relationship, explained Ryan Taylor, a club member and owner of Telluride Paragliding.
He added that he found out about the insurance change whenever he went to renew his contract in October in order to operate from the ski resort for his business.
“It was a surprise to us,” Taylor said. “ … It had implications with our recreational flyers as well.”
AIG’s decision hasn’t only affected the Telluride club and Taylor’s business, but other similar groups and service providers that operate from ski resorts covered by the company.
It’s created a lot of uncertainty, Taylor said, especially since there hasn’t been any accidents or claims filed since the partnership began.
“The ski area backs us 100 percent. They want us flying. They support us,” he said. “ … The resort is the optimal place for us to fly, not only for safety, but also for ease of access. We have a box canyon here, so we want to stay out in front of it and not back in it in case the winds were to increase in speed, then you can have a problem of having being blown back over the mountains.”
Welter called Gold Hill “the gem of the entire southwest.”
“Gold Hill is the biggest, best evening launch around for longer flying. There is no equivalent backcountry site, probably in all of Colorado,” he added.
The club also launches from Milk Run, and landing zones include the Valley Floor, the Pearl Property and Town Park, thanks to long standing agreements with the Town of Telluride. Currently, 20 pilots pay club dues, Welter explained.
Contrary to popular relief, Taylor, who has been an instructor since 2008, explained that paragliding or hand gliding is actually safer than other outdoor sports, including mountain biking and downhill winter activities.
When asked if he’s optimistic about the club’s efforts to resolve the insurance issue, he offered a tepid response.
“In some ways, yes, because we have the support of the U.S. Forest Service and the support of the ski area,” he said. “The other part is I’m not optimistic because this just came out of nowhere and it’s not related to any accidents and claims.”
For more information about the Telluride Air Force, visit tellurideairforce.org.
