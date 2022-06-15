The gondola that carries millions of riders from Telluride to Mountain Village and back is something of an engineering marvel. Reliable, extremely popular and environmentally attractive, the 30-year-old conveyance is, well, old. It’s so old that its continued reliability is considered somewhat miraculous in transportation engineering circles. To that end, a group of community leaders has been working to create a new future for the gondola, one that will give it new life, modern functionality, and by 2027 when the current funding agreement with Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) expires, have in place new revenue sources. At Tuesday’s Telluride Town Council meeting, Miles Graham of Denver consulting firm GBSM gave a presentation on where the committee’s work has taken them so far.
The gondola can almost be taken for granted, as reliable as it has proven to be since first toting passengers in six-to-eight-person cars on cables strung at treetop level from one town to the other in 1996. Expertly and sometimes creatively maintained (parts have been hunted down on Ebay), the gondola carries about 3 million riders annually. But its useful life is ebbing, Graham said.
“It's nearing the end of its design life,” he said. “It actually has more operating hours on it than any other system of its kind in the country. Maybe even the world. We can't really look to another system to see well, how is that one faring? Because it's been operating longer. Everybody's looking at us and saying it's kind of amazing that this thing is running as good as it is. That said, Jim (Loebe, Mountain Village transit director) and his team have to sometimes source parts on Ebay. I mean, it's getting really, really challenging.”
With that in mind, the gondola subcommittee has determined that the two best options from which to select moving forward will be either a major upgrade or a total system replacement. Based on cost analyses, and its “greater return on investment,” the subcommittee will be recommending to the gondola leadership group that the system be replaced altogether.
“It was a unanimous motion with the subcommittee that was made at the April meeting to move forward with option three and as I said, that's the recommendation they will be bringing to the leadership committee's consideration,” Graham said. “The capital expenses that would be higher for option three would be easily recouped in lower operational expenses down the line.”
New gondola stations are part of a major system upgrade and would include cars with a larger carrying capacity — ridership is project to hit approximately 4 million passengers by 2037 — and ADA-compliant accessibility.
“The gondola cabins are a lot larger,” explained TMVOA President and CEO Anton Benitez. “Instead of how that you currently get on a gondola, you step up and then you duck your head, depending on your height. The new cabins will be larger both in size and capacity. And with the level loading you don't even need to step up. You could just walk in and you'd have greater height on the gondola cabin, too. So you could just walk in and you don't have to duck at all.”
Graham said that will precipitate a deeper dive into station planning in the near future.
“That's essentially what we'll be doing this summer looking at right now,” he said. “What are the existing conditions … parcel size zoning, ownership easements, parking inventory, you know, environmental issues and other considerations for the current station areas.”
That will take a considerable amount of funding, officials allowed. According to the current operating agreement, which expires in 2027, Mountain Village maintains and operates the gondola system, as well as provides offseason bus service when the gondola is closed during the offseasons. TMVOA funds a majority of gondola and maintenance operations, which are approximately $3.5 million annually, through a 3 percent Mountain Village real estate transfer assessment. One percent of Telski ticket sales also currently go toward gondola funding. There is no shortage of funding options for the leadership committee to ponder at its June 28 meeting.
“It's exciting to think about the future possibilities at some of these stations, how we're going to fund it,” Graham said. “It's always the hardest question. And so that's where this summer having a workshop to really fill in some of these blanks is what is our total capital cost? What capital reserves, if any, can be applied to funding this system? What revenue increases should we be looking at whether they're fares, tax increases, things like that? Debt financing, maybe bond issuance, loan officer’s loans. This is going to be up to the leadership committee to say, here's what our preferences are, how we'd like to explore different funding mechanisms, and then grant opportunities.”
A second user survey will be conducted this summer with intensified outreach to area Spanish-speaking populations, as well as station planning and visioning workshops open to the public.
For more information visit OurGondola.org, or send questions to OurGondola@gmail.com.
