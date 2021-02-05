When both of their children left home for college, Karen Lavender and her husband, David, returned to Telluride, having lived on the Big Island of Hawaii for four years where Karen worked as an assistant college counselor at Hawai’i Preparatory Academy. She began working in college counseling at Telluride High School (THS) in 2005. After 16 years with the district, Karen will retire at the end of the school year.
A savvy artist of college counseling, Karen helps guide students through post-graduation ambitions — researching colleges and vocational programs, testing and applications, essay-writing, and scholarships — with the ultimate goal of achieving a good fit between students and colleges. For most students at THS the college process begins when they enroll in Junior Seminar, a course that rotates students through two-week sessions with various teachers focused on SAT test preparation and tackling college applications.
“My partner in life and all things college counseling is my husband, David,” Karen explained. “Together, he and I familiarize students with everything from the Common Application to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) and help them with strategies for researching colleges and beginning to generate a list of institutions to which they might apply.”
David, who’s been teaching English at THS for 16 years, said that by shepherding her own children through the college application process, Karen brings not just an intimate understanding of the process for both students and parents but also a “maternal attitude” toward students in her charge.
“She is committed to each and every student she works with, no matter what their aspirations,” he noted.
Karen also has an eye for detail, which David points out, is essential in such a complicated process.
“Each applicant is unique and each application has its own check list, in addition to the standard transcript requests, counselor reports and teacher letters of recommendation,” he explained. “At the same time, Karen is constantly keeping herself updated on developments at different institutions.”
With 90-95 percent of THS students attending four-year universities each year, receiving notices of acceptance, especially when they include scholarship aid, is Karen’s favorite part of the college counseling process.
“THS students are naturally attractive to colleges given the geographic diversity they provide — small town, mountain west — but also for the ways they have challenged themselves while still maintaining good grades,” she said.
Most selective colleges, Karen says, are looking for students who bring interesting perspectives and passions to their new learning communities.
“Telluride students, due to an upbringing that is very different from students in urban areas or even small cities, often come equipped with unique lifestyles and experiences that colleges value,” Karen said.
While THS students have always applied to prestigious colleges, these days, even more students aspire to enroll in selective colleges.
“With the advent of more AP courses to choose from and terrific teachers to teach the APs, our students have become more competitive in the college process than they used to be,” she said. “Over time, we’ve gained something of a reputation for providing quality education since many selective colleges continue to admit our students and those students have performed well at these institutions.”
Early in her tenure, Karen says “undocumented students” were considered out-of-state residents for higher tuition purposes; this, coupled with the fact that these students didn’t qualify for financial aid, made it next to impossible for some THS students to even consider college. Over the years, Karen has been heartened by an increasing desire to attend college by THS Latinx students.
Karen also solicits donors for the THS Local Scholarship Night where, each spring, scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors. Most local businesses offer scholarships ranging between $200 and $20,000 in benefiting approximately half the members of each senior class.
“Karen has grown our local scholarship program from $20,000 to over $400,000,” noted Telluride Middle and High School Principal Sara Kimble.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the landscape of the college experience, Karen says one positive change that has come from the pandemic is that standardized testing is being scrutinized as many students across the country were unable to sit for the ACT or SAT for this year’s admissions cycle.
“Colleges everywhere had to make the submission of test scores either optional or, as in the case with Dartmouth, not accepted at all,” she said. “Given a few years of this, colleges will have performed an experiment that will enable them to have a good sense of whether or not standardized tests represent one of the more important matrices on the application.”
Kimble says the district’s goal is to hire a new head of college counseling by spring break who will train with Karen through the end of the school year.
Karen says she’s motivated to retire in order to make room for new energy and fresh ideas around THS college counseling.
“There are three things that I’m especially looking forward to,” she said. “Enjoying the beauty of fall for the first time in years, solving as many Cracking the Cryptic sudokus as I can get my brain to figure out, and post-COVID, seeing more of my wonderful grandkids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.