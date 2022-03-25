Many may know Yana Pollard from the Telluride Intermediate School basketball court. She coaches the high school girls and middle school boys basketball teams and works as a literacy interventionist, but Yana was absent from school for two weeks recently as she traveled to Eastern Europe. Now home safe and sound, Yana is back and catching up on rest after taking a trip to aid family members and other Ukrainian refugees trying to escape the war-torn country. To respect their privacy, the names of Yana’s family members have been changed for this story.
Yana was adopted from Russia by expats when she was five years old. She grew up living and traveling around Europe. She explained that because she was adopted and not blood-related to anyone, she has “a lot of different families.”
When Yana moved to California, she met Natasha, who was her college professor at the time.
“She’s Ukrainian, but she’s from Odesa. … They speak Russian there. It’s an old Russian port. There are statues of Lenin everywhere, but they’re also very proud Ukrainians. …We became friends and kind of like family. I spent a lot of time at her house and with her kids,” Yana said of Natasha.
Natasha used to work with orphaned children in youth services in Ukraine. As an orphan, this work hit home for Yana, so she went with Natasha’s 10-year-old daughter and spent a couple of summers in Odesa working with the kids.
“I’ll go and pay it forward and help the foster and orphan kids there,” Yana said.
Yana left Russia with her Soviet Union passport, so it’s been “impossible” to go back to Russia, but she travel to Ukraine with her American passport and without a visa. During her summers in Ukraine, Yana stayed with Natasha’s grandmother, who she considers family.
In February, Yana was at a Telluride basketball game when she learned Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine. She immediately called Natasha, whose parents are in Odesa with their grandmother. According to Yana, there was no question whether or not they would leave the city.
“(Natasha) didn’t even have to ask them. It was like, ‘all right when are we going to go? And how are we going to do it?’” Yana said.
The next day, Yana and Natasha began planning their trip to Ukraine in order to help their family get out of the country. In a pocket-size notebook, Yana scribbled down all the questions she needed to answer before she left.
The notes included questions like: “What would be my responsibilities?” “Where would I fly out of?” “Where can we do a safe pickup for the family?”
The original plan was for Natasha and Yana to travel to Ukraine and meet up with their family. As they prepared to enter a warzone, they created a cover story of Red Cross humanitarian aid workers volunteering with a non-governmental organization (NGO). A friend made them white armbands with red crosses to fit the part. Yana packed two giant suitcases full of medical supplies, not only to go along with their story but also to give out to refugees.
However, two days before their departure date, Natasha tested positive for COVID.
Yana can only understand a bit of Russian, compared to Natasha, who is fluent in many languages, including Ukrainian and Russian. Yana decided she had no other option but to go alone.
Yana said she thought to herself, “It’s time-sensitive. I just have to go.”
Plans were seemingly constantly changing, she said. Yana ended up flying to Bucharest, Romania, where she tried to resubmit her grandmother’s expired passport. The grandmother is nearly 90 and never imagined she would have to leave her home country, so there was never a need to renew her passport. When Yana showed up at the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania, over 500 refugees were waiting in line. She waited an entire day but was unable to make an appointment.
While Yana’s family was stuck in eastern Romania, just past the Moldovan
border, Yana started to make trips dispersing the medical supplies from her suitcases. She worked with NGO volunteers to forge paperwork and help with supply distribution.
Finally, her family, including the grandmother and Natasha’s parents, made it to Bucharest via a refugee train. When Yana finally connected with her family, she said, “They were tired and sad.”
“They had lost their identity. They lost their only home, and they only had one pair of clothes with them the entire time,” Yana recalled.
Yana and Natasha hoped to bring the family back to the United States, but it proved to be nearly impossible. According to Reuters, out of the 3 million refugees leaving the country since the invasion began, the U.S. has “only admitted several hundred Ukrainian refugees.”
Yana ended up helping her family seek refuge in Ireland, where refugees are provided asylum and housing. Most importantly, Yana explained, they didn’t require the grandmother to have a passport. Before they left for Ireland, Yana flew back to Telluride. Natasha’s quarantine had ended, so the two flew out to take her family to Ireland.
The family arrived at the Dublin airport on St. Patrick’s Day.
Yana is in constant contact with her family as they try to readjust and recuperate in a flat on the outskirts of Dublin.
Yana is planning a local benefit concert after spring break. The timing would be strategic, Yana explained, in that it forces the topic to remain relevant.
“Things happen very quickly here, and it will be old news by then,” Yana said.
One of her goals is to keep people aware of the crisis.
“When I got back here, before planning another trip, I want to keep people aware of the issue,” she added. “People are going to, as it gets worse, as the violence gets worse, need the support.”
