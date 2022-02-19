This is the Southwestern U.S. — and it is a La Nina year. Meaning: the Telluride Ski Resort has gotten used to making the most of what nature provides.
“Honestly, the five inches of snow was pretty light density,” said Telski’s director of mountain operations Scott Pittenger of Wednesday’s small storm.
“But the wind helped us out in some spots,” he added. It arrived from a different direction, and blew in additional snow, helping to fill out and smooth spots that could have used more coverage.
“The wind direction benefited Gold Hill,” Pittenger said. But when it comes to snow, he said, “We’re hoping for a little bit more. We’re doing a lot of grooming, hitting as many runs as we can. Milk Run is a fan favorite. We’re trying to groom that one every night. It’s fantastic, particularly during that part of the day when the sun warms up.”
This coming week looks to keep Telski groomers busy as the National Weather Service is calling for snow.
“We have a system dropping in from the Pacific Northwest around Sunday,” said Megan Stackhouse, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Grand Junction office. “We’re calling for heavy snow for all our Western Colorado ranges — but you guys in the San Juans are the most favored.”
Over the next few days, as Stackhouse put it, “this system will keep adding snow as it pushes slowly, slowly, south. By Wednesday, it will be over the Four Corners and, into Arizona,” where it will slowly push east.
“It’s a very prolonged system,” Stackhouse said, “that will just keep pushing moisture into our region.”
At press time Friday, Stackhouse was reluctant to say precisely how much fluffy white stuff might fall.
“A lot of things are still at play in this system,” she said, “and the snow totals are still several days out. But it’s great that it will be here for so long,” she added (the system isn’t expected to exit this region until Thursday).
She offered three more pieces of good news to go along with the weather service’s “best guess” for snow amounts (“from 12 to s36 inches”). For starters, “We’re already seeing indications of banding,” also known as “stall lines,” “that follow the cold front as it moves through the region,” Stackhouse said. “On the radar loop, these show up as pretty thin lines of showers, but they’re actually pretty powerful, because it means the snow just sits there and keeps falling. It doesn’t really move. It’s a good sign.”
The second piece of good news: “As the system exits the San Juans, there could still be some wraparound moisture,” which would allow for additional snowfall. “There are also indications that another, much weaker system could arrive next weekend,” she added.
Perhaps best of all, there are no signs that the persistent high-pressure ridge overhead — which has kept big storms to the north — will reestablish itself. “At least through the end of February, there’s no indication that the high will rebuild,” Stackhouse said, meaning that when the moisture pump is primed, Pacific Northwest storms can keep barreling toward this region.
Stackhouse did add one caveat: “With these moist systems, you need to be weather-aware: the risk of avalanches is high. Check the forecast if you’re planning on heading into the backcountry,” or for that matter any place by car, the next few days.
If you’re planning on hike-to skiing at the resort, “Black Iron is skiing fantastic right now,” Pittenger said, “and so is the Plunge area, on Lift 9.” And that was before this next series of storms had even arrived.
The more snow, “The more we’ll be able to spread people out,” Pittenger said. “Just like we always do.”
