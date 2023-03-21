Forecasts call for late-season winter storm this week

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but less than two weeks remain until the end of the 2022-23 ski season. But the forecast this week has brought some good news, especially for those who don’t need to be reminded that winter is nearing its end.
“A series of storms connected to a moderate to strong atmospheric river will bring more heavy precipitation to the area through (Wednesday) evening,” a note included Tuesday’s Grand Junction National Weather Service weather advisory packet read.
What that means for the southern San Juan Mountains, particularly for us here in Telluride, is that we can expect up to 18 inches of snow through the weekend. Consider it a last-minute gift from the snow gods. Just peeking outside Monday and Tuesday was proof that the snow was coming down.
“It looks like from (Tuesday) morning through Thursday morning, we’ve got 12-18 inches for Telluride,” said Scott Stearns, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office.
He added that the snowfall earlier in this week is included in that overall total. Wednesday will most likely be the snowiest day of the week, he said, but there is another weather system moving in through the weekend that may add to the snow totals.
“There was a bit of a lull (Tuesday) morning. … The next one moves in, and we expect the precipitation to pick up (Tuesday) afternoon, and it stays the heaviest through Wednesday. After midday or afternoon (Wednesday), it looks like it drops off down there,” Stearns said. “There are additional chances Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening. It looks like there might be a little bit of a break during the day Saturday, but Saturday evening and then blasting through the day on Sunday again (it’ll snow). But that stuff will be lighter. The heaviest precipitation is (Tuesday) afternoon through (Wednesday).”
It was too early Tuesday morning to forecast anything substantial past the end of this week, but Stearns said next week “doesn’t look completely dry at this point.”
As far as temperatures before the weekend, expect highs just under 40 and lows around freezing, before it becomes chillier.
“We’re actually not going to be too cold. We’re still looking at highs around, depending on elevation, 30, upper 30s during the daytime hours, and lows right around or just below freezing at night,” Stearns said. “It’s going to be somewhat warm, but the snow’s going to be heavy enough that it’ll overcome the warm temperatures, to some degree. After the system moves out, (Wednesday) night we do have a loss again. So looking at temperatures in the teens, more than likely, low teens. And really, that kind of continues, so the colder air mass remains in place. Looks like it may get even colder by early next week into the single digits, potentially, overnight. And daytime temperatures remain right around freezing, late week through the weekend.”
Telluride is currently under a winter weather advisory until midnight Thursday, which includes potential flooding and strong winds of 50-75 mph, which may impact travel in the mountains.
“Travel, especially over mountain passes, will be difficult to near impossible at times. Expect winter driving conditions with icy and snow-packed roads at higher elevations with areas of blowing snow due to strong wind gusts of 50 to 75 mph (primarily in the San Juans),” according to the weather packet. “For lower elevations and mid slopes, snow melt in combination with rain on snow could lead to potential flooding issues.”
As of press time Tuesday afternoon, Telski had reported 18 inches within the past week, including a base depth of 69 inches, bringing the season total to 241 inches. All 17 lifts were open.
For the most up-to-date Telski snow and terrain reports, and to sign up for powder alerts, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.