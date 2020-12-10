Just as there’s a surge in local COVID-19 infections throughout San Miguel County, there’s also a surge in the needs of community members for basic human necessities like rent, medicine and food. While governments have spent time, planning and resources to help keep local businesses afloat, many area workers find themselves unemployed or under-employed and need help. According to The Colorado Sun, hotels and restaurants are the top industries affected by new job claims and the number of out-of-work Coloradans has tripled since new COVID restrictions went into effect in mid-November.
“The low-wage workers are getting hammered in this deal,” said Paul Major, President and CEO of the Telluride Foundation (TF). “These are people who have no savings and who can’t access or have exhausted all benefits.”
The TF’s Good Neighbor Fund (GNF), a financial assistance program in partnership with Tri-County Health Network, has distributed over $800,000 across three counties since March. TF has seen a 200 percent increase in requests from summer to fall and has provided over $70,000 in GNF assistance during November alone.
Rent payments comprise 78 percent of funds paid from the GNF. Specifically, over $53,000 has been paid from the GNF to the Town of Telluride (TOT) for rent at Shandoka and other housing properties for qualified residents unable to make rent due to lack of work or underemployment.
Melanie Wasserman, Director of Housing in Telluride, reports that almost all of the rent for Telluride housing that was forgiven in April and May — approximately $185,000 — was repaid by the state.
At Tuesday’s regular Telluride Town Council meeting, officials agreed to transfer $50,000 from the town’s capital fund — robust with Real Estate Transfer Tax collections — into the town’s Housing Relief Fund. Rental and mortgage assistance will again be offered to households in need, a program administered by Tri-County Health. And the town will also be offering an opportunity for residents in all town-owned properties for rent relief for a choice of all of January, all of February, or half of each of those months.
During their meeting Thursday morning, Mountain Village Town Council decided to revisit waiving rent at Village Court Apartments (VCA) at their next meeting in January. In the meantime, Mountain Village will continue maintaining its hardship rent program for VCA residents that defers rent with a payment plan for tenants. In early-fall Mountain Village was reimbursed $175,837 from the state for last April’s waived rent expense of $192,000. Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez has promised there will be no increase in VCA rents in 2021.
Telluride, Mountain Village and San Miguel County are all in the process of finalizing their 2021 budgets this week. In an unprecedented move, Major approached the county and Mountain Village and plans to approach the Telluride officials, asking each to donate a total of $250,000 to the GNF to supply needed funds through the spring.
“When you have 427 people picking up food on one day at a food bank in Norwood, that’s unbelievable,” said April Montgomery, Vice President of Programs at the foundation. “There’s lots of stats and numbers out there but behind every number, there’s a story.”
“That’s four times the normal rate,” added Major. “Fifty percent of people getting food at food banks across the state have never used a food bank before. We’ve got people paying rent locally with a credit card. These stories are real and they’re not happening someplace else.”
So far this year the county has granted over $300,000 to area nonprofits who provide services and plans to spend an additional $280,000 to assist community organizations in 2021. Specifically, via a behavioral health mill levy tax, the county gave $60,000 to the foundation to eliminate financial barriers to behavioral health.
County Manager Mike Bordogna noted that spending in the county social services department increased 30 percent from 2019, including $615,000 for direct food assistance. Much of the spending for these services is covered by grants that are submitted annually, while social services food assistance is part of an 80-20 state-county split. The county also increased public health and law enforcement staff, helped schools implement COVID safety plans and has provided free testing to residents throughout the pandemic.
Bordogna said that the county is facing a $700,000 decline in revenue over 2020 with sales tax collection down 10 percent from 2019.
“Any potential increase in property values that may have occurred during the real estate boom this summer, will not be reflected in county property tax revenue until 2022,” he said.
He pointed out that the county received an initial per capita allocation of $701,000 from the federal stimulus CARES Act. The county chose to provide over half of that first disbursement to help reimburse costs to its jurisdictions: San Miguel County received $335,302, Telluride received $244,981, Mountain Village received $114,767, Ophir received $4,144 and Norwood received $2,496.
According to Town of Telluride Finance Director Kailey Ranta, the town applied for and was awarded an additional $604,790 in Federal Reserve funds, a large portion of which will be used for a Winter Use Grant program to help local businesses defray eligible expenditures. The county also applied for and received $3-plus million in additional stimulus funding in early November. Commissioners decided, based on the other funding sources available in the community, to assist county businesses that are not able to fully operate but will be able to post-pandemic.
