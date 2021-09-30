Several years ago, the Telluride Mountain School (TMS) Board of Trustees began addressing strategic ways to increase the school's financial sustainability. These discussions led to the “Honor the Legacy, Ensure the Future” capital campaign — TMS's most significant fundraising effort since initially purchasing its property and building in Lawson Hill. The goal is to retire existing debt, purchase an adjoining property, develop parking and outdoor planned learning spaces, and establish an endowment.
During the initial “quiet” phase of the campaign, TMS planned, trained for and launched an International Baccalaureate program in the upper school, and in 2017, expanded its campus by purchasing an adjacent lot, which is currently being developed into a parking lot.
“We didn’t have a long-term parking plan other than the area where kids currently play, right in front of the school,” TMS Head of School Andy Shoff explained. “We couldn’t make any improvements to our campus until we attended to our parking needs.”
Two years ago, TMS successfully paid down the debt on its current facility in Lawson Hill to the tune of $1.4 million.
“Now we’re able to spend the money that we were putting into the debt, which was approximately $150,000 annually, directly into operations,” Shoff said.
Testing the waters around financial support during the initial, dynamic phase of the campaign, while raising approximately $3 million, TMS aligned feasibility with lead donors to target appropriate campaign size. Now the school is moving into a final, more public push to complete its campaign.
“We wanted to accomplish as many goals as we could without burning out our donor base or making false promises,” Shoff said. “Typically, you want to get about three-fourths of the way there in the first phase before going public with the campaign. And that’s about where we are.”
The school hopes to raise the final $1 million to support the initial stage of a master plan for best uses of the campus and to finally seed an endowment.
“As part of our master planning, which was part of the campaign process, we considered what we might do with additional space and have conceptual drawings to eventually increase the square footage of the building as we plan for growth in the student population,” Shoff explained.
The first step in the master plan is to redesign the outdoor, planned learning space directly in front of the school to create an age-appropriate woodland play area that blends with the topographical and naturalistic landscape.
“We’ll be going through a process of designing these outdoor, planned learning spaces with the school community so there’s input from students, parents, alumni and community members,” Shoff said. “Hopefully, we’ll break ground next summer.”
Via lead and follow-up gifts from TMS donors, Shoff is pleased that an endowment will finally be established for the school.
“The sooner you establish and endowment, the better; it’s an investment,” he said. “It’s an important financial stability indicator and tool and an opportunity for donors to give even when we’re not in a campaign period.”
With the goal of reaching $500,000 to seed the endowment by the end of the campaign, endowment monies will directly feed operations, faculty development and support families with tuition assistance.
“By supporting financial aid and scholarships, the TMS endowment will help make an independent school education more affordable to more students,” campaign chair Patty Arndt said. “Endowment funds will also help make our compensation packages more competitive.”
Arndt acknowledged that TMS has confronted donor fatigue against other capital campaigns across town and said it’s been a challenge to meet donors in-person during the pandemic.
“As a small and young school, we have what I would call a limited ‘natural’ population — current and alumni families — that we typically depend on for fundraising,” she added. “Given that usually 45 percent of the student population is on some type of financial assistance, that pool shrinks even further.”
Strategic communications and fundraising consultant Jennifer Pusatere noted that this will be a general endowment, offering the school some flexibility.
“First and foremost, the principal amount (of the endowment) will remain intact and (the school will) only spend/use the income and, depending on returns, only use a specific percentage,” she explained.
Capital campaign fundraising is in addition to the school’s need to raise money for its annual fund, costing between $300,000 and $500,000 each year, which covers tuition assistance, professional development and offsets costs around experiential education, a school mainstay. As an independent school, TMS does not receive support from local, state or federal agencies. Tuition revenue and fees only cover 80 percent of the school’s operating costs with the remainder funded by donors, foundations and grants.
“Annually, we get very close to 100 percent support of the annual fund from current families, faculty and board,” Shoff noted proudly.
TMS hopes to complete its capital campaign this year. To donate, contact sgriebe@telluridemtnschool.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.