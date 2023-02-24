SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FEB. 6

ROCK-ROLLED: A rock in the road was called in but could not be located.

BAD DOG: A Norwood male was cited for having a vicious dog.

UNTRACKED: A group of skiers was reported lost in the Bear Creek/Nellie Mine area. Ski patrol assisted the group.

FEB. 7

WHO ARE YOU: A suspicious person was called in near Egnar.

FEB. 8

ROCKS OFF: Rocks in the road could not be located.

THERE’S A FINE LINE: Between driving so poorly other motorists assume you’re buzzed, and actually having had a few. A sober driver was warned about his behavior behind the wheel.

CHIM-CHIM-CHEREE: A chimney fire in Ophir attracted fire department response.

FEB. 9

WARRANT ARREST: A 55-year-old Norwood male was arrested on a failure to appear warrant on domestic violence charges.

CAN’T YOU HEAR ME KNOCKING: Deputies attempted to arrest a male on a warrant and heard an unknown person within the residence, but no one answered the door.

ARREST: A male was arrested for violation of a protection order.

TICKET: Deputies nabbed a speeder.

ARREST: Deputies assisted Bureau of Land Management officials with the arrest of a female wanted on warrants out of San Miguel and Montrose counties.

ROOM AT THE INN: A 24-year-old Norwood man was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

AND YOU GET A TICKET: Going 29 mph over the posted limit will certainly draw the attention of patrol officers.

FEB. 10

YOU GET ONE, TOO: Speeding will only slow you down.

WE’RE BAAAAAAHCK: Deputies dealt with an ongoing animal problem in Norwood.

FEB. 11

STOLEN VEHICLE: A stolen vehicle was reported in Lawson Hill. A Montrose man was arrested for vehicular theft, assault, burglary and criminal mischief.

FEB. 13

OLE BALDY: Tires without tread resulted, unsurprisingly, in an accident on snowy roads.

ROCKY ROAD: Yet, the deputy could not locate any traffic hazards.

TRACTION PROBLEM: Ice wins, every time.

FEB. 14

ALL THE NOISE, ALL THE TIME: Deputies responded to an ongoing noise complaint outside of Norwood.

MISTER SANDMAN: He saved the day for a vehicle stuck on Norwood Hill.

FEB. 15

OOPS: A plow driver clearing the school parking lot in Norwood accidentally backed into an unoccupied vehicle.

UNATTENDED DEATH: Representatives of a number of agencies responded to an unattended death on Wilson Mesa.

TRAVELER WOES: In the course of this edition of Cop Shop: SMSO, deputies responded to and assisted numerous motorists who experienced slide-offs, non-injury accidents, chain-up delays and other headaches associated with slick roads. Remember Sheriff Bill Masters’ three rules for driving in inclement weather or when road conditions are sketchy: Slow down, slow down, slow down. Repeat after me.

FEB. 17

PASS LIKE AN ASS: A motorist was cited for making an unsafe pass after another driver called in the infraction.

MEDICAL INCIDENT: A deputy witnessed a single-vehicle accident after the driver suffered a medical emergency. The individual received treatment from emergency medical personnel and then was taken to the med center.

FEB. 18

UNATTENDED DEATH: The county coroner and Dove Creek emergency medical personnel, along with deputies, responded to an unattended death in Egnar.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

FEB. 10

DOGGONE: A stray dog roamed the streets of Telluride.

SUSPICIOUS: Officers took a report of a suspicious incident.

AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with a sports-related injury.

A DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE: There was a report of a disturbance.

FEB. 11

I SEE YOU: A motorist was arrested for driving impaired after a citizen called in a report every drink driver incident (REDDI).

CRIPSY BACON: Burnt food set off a fire alarm.

FEB. 12

I CAN TELL WHEN I’M NOT WANTED: An unwanted person was gone when officers arrived.

FEB. 14

SNOWED IN: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an unconscious person found in a snowbank.

SIT. STAY. HERE: A stray dog was housed at the cop shop until a ride to the shelter could be arranged.

FEB. 15

BOW OW: A dog was hit by traffic on the Spur.

FEB. 16

SEPARATE CORNERS: An altercation was resolved by separating the parties concerned.

FEB. 17

LOST AND FOUND: A wallet experienced what many of us do, that life is a series of circles. It was in the pocket, took a journey away from the pocket, and returned to the pocket.

POTPOURRI: In this gripping edition of Cop Shop: TMO, officers conducted numerous citizen assists, lockout assists, took several reports of property damage, fraud and restraining order violations, conducted a civil standby, fielded reports for a slew of lost things, dealt with several 911 hang-ups, did welfare checks and had zero time to do the crossword.

FEB. 18

TONE IT DOWN: Noisy neighbors.

YOUR TOAST: Is on fire.

FEB. 20

DOMESTIC: An individual was arrested on domestic violence charges.

GOING DOWN?: An elevator made an erroneous 911 call. You read that right.

FEB. 21

WHEN IS A DOOR NOT A DOOR?: When it is ajar.

WHO’S TURN?: A custody dispute led to an argument.

FEB. 22

URINE TROUBLE NOW: You can’t pee in public.

STALKING: An individual was arrested for stalking and violation of a protection order.

CANINES: Officers took a report of a dog bite.