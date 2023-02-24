SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 6
ROCK-ROLLED: A rock in the road was called in but could not be located.
BAD DOG: A Norwood male was cited for having a vicious dog.
UNTRACKED: A group of skiers was reported lost in the Bear Creek/Nellie Mine area. Ski patrol assisted the group.
FEB. 7
WHO ARE YOU: A suspicious person was called in near Egnar.
FEB. 8
ROCKS OFF: Rocks in the road could not be located.
THERE’S A FINE LINE: Between driving so poorly other motorists assume you’re buzzed, and actually having had a few. A sober driver was warned about his behavior behind the wheel.
CHIM-CHIM-CHEREE: A chimney fire in Ophir attracted fire department response.
FEB. 9
WARRANT ARREST: A 55-year-old Norwood male was arrested on a failure to appear warrant on domestic violence charges.
CAN’T YOU HEAR ME KNOCKING: Deputies attempted to arrest a male on a warrant and heard an unknown person within the residence, but no one answered the door.
ARREST: A male was arrested for violation of a protection order.
TICKET: Deputies nabbed a speeder.
ARREST: Deputies assisted Bureau of Land Management officials with the arrest of a female wanted on warrants out of San Miguel and Montrose counties.
ROOM AT THE INN: A 24-year-old Norwood man was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.
AND YOU GET A TICKET: Going 29 mph over the posted limit will certainly draw the attention of patrol officers.
FEB. 10
YOU GET ONE, TOO: Speeding will only slow you down.
WE’RE BAAAAAAHCK: Deputies dealt with an ongoing animal problem in Norwood.
FEB. 11
STOLEN VEHICLE: A stolen vehicle was reported in Lawson Hill. A Montrose man was arrested for vehicular theft, assault, burglary and criminal mischief.
FEB. 13
OLE BALDY: Tires without tread resulted, unsurprisingly, in an accident on snowy roads.
ROCKY ROAD: Yet, the deputy could not locate any traffic hazards.
TRACTION PROBLEM: Ice wins, every time.
FEB. 14
ALL THE NOISE, ALL THE TIME: Deputies responded to an ongoing noise complaint outside of Norwood.
MISTER SANDMAN: He saved the day for a vehicle stuck on Norwood Hill.
FEB. 15
OOPS: A plow driver clearing the school parking lot in Norwood accidentally backed into an unoccupied vehicle.
UNATTENDED DEATH: Representatives of a number of agencies responded to an unattended death on Wilson Mesa.
TRAVELER WOES: In the course of this edition of Cop Shop: SMSO, deputies responded to and assisted numerous motorists who experienced slide-offs, non-injury accidents, chain-up delays and other headaches associated with slick roads. Remember Sheriff Bill Masters’ three rules for driving in inclement weather or when road conditions are sketchy: Slow down, slow down, slow down. Repeat after me.
FEB. 17
PASS LIKE AN ASS: A motorist was cited for making an unsafe pass after another driver called in the infraction.
MEDICAL INCIDENT: A deputy witnessed a single-vehicle accident after the driver suffered a medical emergency. The individual received treatment from emergency medical personnel and then was taken to the med center.
FEB. 18
UNATTENDED DEATH: The county coroner and Dove Creek emergency medical personnel, along with deputies, responded to an unattended death in Egnar.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
FEB. 10
DOGGONE: A stray dog roamed the streets of Telluride.
SUSPICIOUS: Officers took a report of a suspicious incident.
AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with a sports-related injury.
A DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE: There was a report of a disturbance.
FEB. 11
I SEE YOU: A motorist was arrested for driving impaired after a citizen called in a report every drink driver incident (REDDI).
CRIPSY BACON: Burnt food set off a fire alarm.
FEB. 12
I CAN TELL WHEN I’M NOT WANTED: An unwanted person was gone when officers arrived.
FEB. 14
SNOWED IN: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an unconscious person found in a snowbank.
SIT. STAY. HERE: A stray dog was housed at the cop shop until a ride to the shelter could be arranged.
FEB. 15
BOW OW: A dog was hit by traffic on the Spur.
FEB. 16
SEPARATE CORNERS: An altercation was resolved by separating the parties concerned.
FEB. 17
LOST AND FOUND: A wallet experienced what many of us do, that life is a series of circles. It was in the pocket, took a journey away from the pocket, and returned to the pocket.
POTPOURRI: In this gripping edition of Cop Shop: TMO, officers conducted numerous citizen assists, lockout assists, took several reports of property damage, fraud and restraining order violations, conducted a civil standby, fielded reports for a slew of lost things, dealt with several 911 hang-ups, did welfare checks and had zero time to do the crossword.
FEB. 18
TONE IT DOWN: Noisy neighbors.
YOUR TOAST: Is on fire.
FEB. 20
DOMESTIC: An individual was arrested on domestic violence charges.
GOING DOWN?: An elevator made an erroneous 911 call. You read that right.
FEB. 21
WHEN IS A DOOR NOT A DOOR?: When it is ajar.
WHO’S TURN?: A custody dispute led to an argument.
FEB. 22
URINE TROUBLE NOW: You can’t pee in public.
STALKING: An individual was arrested for stalking and violation of a protection order.
CANINES: Officers took a report of a dog bite.
