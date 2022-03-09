A Wednesday morning work session saw the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and staff chip away at a series of agenda items primarily concerning affordable housing and related issues, items that the board said will go far to improve the county’s policies on affordable housing. No decisions are made at work sessions, but are used by governments to give staff direction on various goals and objectives of elected officials.
Board and staff launched into a discussion on short-term rentals (STR) in unincorporated parts of the county. Compared to Telluride and Mountain Village, there are far fewer licensed STRs subject to county fees and regulation. Though there are just 34 permitted STRs on the books, assistant county manager James Van Hooser said that, according to third-party platforms, there are far more that are active on the STR market.
“We've got 34 active permits, but the estimates of actual number of properties listed at STRs range from about 60, which is the very unscientific hand count that I did earlier this week, just checking Airbnb very quickly to see what's listed” Van Hooser said. “And though some of those don’t look like they had ever actually been rented out, but we did find some that had been listed that we do not have permits for, up to about 140. And that was a third-party vendor estimate.”
What the county needs to do, the board agreed, is contract with a third party to “scrape data” in order to bring more properties into compliance. By closing that disparity between known permitted STRs and those flying under the radar, the county stands to collect additional fees of $150 per permit. County manager Mike Bordogna pointed out that although a number of STRs may not be permitted, the county does not lose out on those taxes, as the STR platforms automatically collect and remit them to the county.
“Even though they (the state Department of Revenue) won't give us individual taxpayer-level data on who is paying exactly what amounts, she (county finance director Ramona Rummel) was able to speak with them and verify that their reporting and collections match ours.”
County planning director Kaye Simonson said that if the county contracted with a compliance vendor, it would be wise to raise STR fees “to at least $1,000 per short-term rental to cover that.”
The county has also developed software that can aid officials in pinpointing where each, permitted STR is located in the unincorporated parts of the county. Part of the discussion involved whether to make the app public or not. Commissioner Hilary Cooper expressed concerns about transparency.
“I think we need to be very careful in our consideration of (whether to make the app public at this point),” she said. “I would agree with Commissioner (Kris) Holstrom that we've just started this analysis and there's a lot to review here. So obviously not ready for any decisions today, but one of our county organizations is pursuing legislation on data transparency from (platforms like Airbnb).”
The board recognized that while STRs can impact neighborhoods negatively, they were also a way for working families to continue to remain in the area, by short-term renting rooms to bolster income.
“It does make it affordable for folks in free market units to go away for offseason and rent it out for a couple days and maybe they can get a break on their mortgage so they can actually go take a break,” Cooper said. “So anything we can do to keep things affordable for those of us who are struggling to stay here.”
Those living in deed-restricted properties are not permitted to pull STR permits.
The board directed staff to come up with an interdepartmental approach to ensuring STR compliance and to compile accurate data vis-à-vis permitted and non-permitted STR activity, as well as schedule a joint work session with Wright’s Mesa and Norwood officials to determine what policies would work best for their area.
Cooper assured staff that, with the recent proliferation of STRs throughout the country, there would be reams of information to help guide them in further research.
“We're obviously not in a bubble doing this,” Cooper said. “In fact, other counties are way ahead of us. So there's tons of information to get examples of and look forward to that continuing discussion.”
The county also held a discussion regarding policies addressing companies purchasing property for employee housing. Planning director Simonson introduced the topic in her memo: “Employers have approached the County regarding their ability to purchase deed restricted properties for occupancy by employees of those businesses. With the exception of multi-family and live-work properties, ownership of deed-restricted housing is limited to qualified employees. Exception agreements have been executed to allow the R-1 School District and TSG to own and develop lots in the Two Rivers area, and an exception was approved for two vacant lots to be owned and developed by Baked In Telluride.”
Commissioner Lance Waring stated his unwillingness to allow businesses to buy into the deed-restricted market.
“There should not be the opportunity for businesses to own residentially zoned deed-restricted housing,” he said.
Commissioner Cooper said she saw it a little differently.
“I am absolutely fine with businesses owning deed-restricted residential, if they build it themselves,” she said.
County attorney Amy Markwell clarified the direction the BOCC had given staff for further discussion and policymaking.
“ … the board is not is not in favor of businesses purchasing current deed restricted stock, but on a case by case basis, they would consider exemptions for businesses to own a deed restricted lot if they are creating new deed restricted stock and that there wasn't a general policy of allowing it … that the board would consider it on a case by case basis,” she said.
