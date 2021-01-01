DEC. 18
Seller: Kyle Seiling and Gaea Bailey
Buyer: Yvonne Pirwitz
Property: 323 Adams Ranch Road No. 3A, Mountain Village
Price: $659,000
Seller: Darin and Kristi Thomason
Buyer: Eric and Stacey Rohrer
Property: 562 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 9, Mountain Village
Price: $656,701
Seller: Musselman Family Trust
Buyer: Greer Family Trust
Property: 461 South Pine St., Telluride
Price: $7.425 million
Seller: Timothy Boberg
Buyer: Montibus Domus LLC
Property: 113 Highlands Way (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.825 million
Seller: James Jennings
Buyer: Scott and Katrina Biermann
Property: 412 West Pacific Ave. No. 1, Telluride
Price: $2.95 million
DEC. 21
Seller: Stuart Seeligson
Buyer: ISO Stonegate L3 LLC
Property: Stonegate Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $325,000
Seller: Jeffrey and Kathleen Bolitho
Buyer: Blair and Katherine Volpe
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 320 Building 4, Mountain Village
Price: $435,000
Seller: Michael and Cheryl Fitzhugh
Buyer: Jarrett and Alline Arguelles
Property: 304 Adams Ranch Road No. 2, Mountain Village
Price: $720,000
Seller: Philip and Brit Penberthy
Buyer: Kyle and Katana Bodmer
Property: 192 Nimbus Drive, Telluride
Price: $640,000
Seller: Madride LLC
Buyer: Stephen and Annetta Stone
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. HC514, Mountain Village
Price: $719,000
DEC. 22
Seller: Walter Barber
Buyer: Pryor Pack LLC
Property: Lot 30 Overlook Way, Placerville
Price: $178,000
Seller: Mauna Moku LLC
Buyer: Petosa Family Trust
Property: 517 West Pacific Ave., Telluride
Price: $4.037 million
Seller: Ronald and Gail Crochiere
Buyer: Gary and Jessica Belfore
Property: 119 Lost Creek Lane Unit C12, Mountain Village
Price: $38,000
Seller: Kathrine Warren
Buyer: Lisa Morgan
Property: 350 South Mahoney Drive No. 10B, Telluride
Price: $292,558
DEC. 23
Seller: Roy and Shirley Green
Buyer: Brandon and Whitney Gallegos
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 115-9, Mountain Village
Price: $55,000
Seller: Melbourne Investments LLC
Buyer: Barby-Bogie LLC
Property: 118 Lost Creek Unit 401, Mountain Village
Price: $830,000
Seller: Rogers & Rooks LLC
Buyer: Ross and Rachel Morgan
Property: 280 South Mahoney Drive No. 6-O, Telluride
Price: $820,000
DEC. 28
Seller: Retreat at Mountain Village III LLC
Buyer: Lot 151R 2&3 LLC
Property: Lot 151R-2 and 151R-3 Country Club Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $1.37 million
Seller: Michael Jones
Buyer: Jon and Madeline Hirschfeld
Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 324, Telluride
Price: $478,000
Seller: George and Susan Matelich
Buyer: Effland-Urbach Living Trust
Property: Elk Run Lot 20 (vacant), Telluride
Price: $800,000
Seller: Dewitt and Allison Hicks
Buyer: Lockard Family Trust
Property: 102 Lodges Lane No. 1, Mountain Village
Price: $2.515 million
Seller: 211 Ridgeline LLC
Buyer: Telluride Berghus LLC
Property: 211 Ridgeline Drive Unit C, Mountain Village
Price: $2.77 million
Seller: Jay Pacific LLC
Buyer: Telluride Pacific LLC
Property: 232 East Pacific Ave. No. C, Telluride
Price: $1.69 million
Seller: Reginald and Carrie Vickers
Buyer: Richard and Susan Smolen
Property: 1448 County Road 46X, Norwood
Price: $645,000
Seller: Telluride II LLC
Buyer: Ma Apple Juice I LLC
Property: San Joaquin Road (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $800,000
Seller: Telluride II LLC
Buyer: Ma Apple Juice I LLC
Property: San Joaquin Road (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $355,000
DEC. 29
Seller: Robert Bedford
Buyer: Emmett Nunn
Property: 305 Society Drive No. B2, Telluride
Price: $273,916
Seller: WBL Properties LLC
Buyer: Mark Walters
Property: 548 West Pacific Ave. Unit B, Telluride
Price: $1.3 million
Seller: XYZ Subdivision Land Co LLC
Buyer: Harold Tabb
Property: 398 South Davis St. Unit SW-102, Telluride
Price: $303,335.76
DEC. 30
Seller: Ogilvie Family LP
Buyer: Saffer Rev Trust
Property: 136 Country Club Drive No. PH14-16, Mountain Village
Price: $3.55 million
Seller: Thomas Amontree
Buyer: Jamm Rentals LLC
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-4, Mountain Village
Price: $485,000
DEC. 31
Seller: John and Laura Herndon
Buyer: Town of Telluride
Property: 2221 County Road Y43, Norwood
Price: $650,000
Seller: Michael Eggerton
Buyer: NBSC LLC
Property: 565 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 402, Mountain Village
Price: $4.35 million
Seller: Mark Blackbird
Buyer: Kristyn Shumway
Property: Lawson Point (vacant lot 10), Mountain Village
Price: $495,000
Seller: Telluride Berghus LLC
Buyer: Richard and Nicke Hetzel
Property: 12 Trails Edge Lane Unit 2, Mountain Village
Price: $1.935 million
Seller: Wendt Family LLC
Buyer: Mida2 LLC
Property: 250 South Pine St. No. 103S & P1, Telluride
Price: $1.3 million
Seller: Brosveen Trust
Buyer: Ryan Seller and Julia Foster
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 111-47, Mountain Village
Price: $9,000
Seller: Todd Hoffman
Buyer: Brett Porterfield
Property: 92 Park Lane, Telluride
Price: $1.85 million
Seller: Fat Alley LLC
Buyer: 220 Co Ave #2 LLC
Property: 220 West Colorado Ave. No. 2, Telluride
Price: $737,500
Seller: Reeves Investment Trust
Buyer: Sorelle Assets Due LTD
Property: 113 Victoria Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $8.917 million
Seller: Douglas and Linda Avery
Buyer: Kevin Higgins
Property: 351 County Road R44, Norwood
Price: $880,000
