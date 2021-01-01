DEC. 18

Seller: Kyle Seiling and Gaea Bailey   

Buyer: Yvonne Pirwitz  

Property: 323 Adams Ranch Road No. 3A, Mountain Village

Price: $659,000

Seller: Darin and Kristi Thomason    

Buyer: Eric and Stacey Rohrer   

Property: 562 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 9, Mountain Village

Price: $656,701

Seller: Musselman Family Trust

Buyer: Greer Family Trust

Property: 461 South Pine St., Telluride

Price: $7.425 million

Seller: Timothy Boberg    

Buyer: Montibus Domus LLC    

Property: 113 Highlands Way (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $1.825 million  

Seller: James Jennings  

Buyer: Scott and Katrina Biermann  

Property: 412 West Pacific Ave. No. 1, Telluride  

Price: $2.95 million

DEC. 21

Seller: Stuart Seeligson    

Buyer: ISO Stonegate L3 LLC

Property: Stonegate Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $325,000

Seller: Jeffrey and Kathleen Bolitho     

Buyer: Blair and Katherine Volpe

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 320 Building 4, Mountain Village  

Price: $435,000   

Seller: Michael and Cheryl Fitzhugh    

Buyer: Jarrett and Alline Arguelles   

Property: 304 Adams Ranch Road No. 2, Mountain Village   

Price: $720,000

Seller: Philip and Brit Penberthy     

Buyer: Kyle and Katana Bodmer

Property: 192 Nimbus Drive, Telluride

Price: $640,000

Seller: Madride LLC     

Buyer: Stephen and Annetta Stone

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. No. HC514, Mountain Village

Price: $719,000  

DEC. 22

Seller: Walter Barber

Buyer: Pryor Pack LLC

Property: Lot 30 Overlook Way, Placerville

Price: $178,000

Seller: Mauna Moku LLC  

Buyer: Petosa Family Trust   

Property: 517 West Pacific Ave., Telluride  

Price: $4.037 million  

Seller: Ronald and Gail Crochiere

Buyer: Gary and Jessica Belfore

Property: 119 Lost Creek Lane Unit C12, Mountain Village

Price: $38,000  

Seller: Kathrine Warren

Buyer: Lisa Morgan

Property: 350 South Mahoney Drive No. 10B, Telluride

Price: $292,558

DEC. 23

Seller: Roy and Shirley Green

Buyer: Brandon and Whitney Gallegos  

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 115-9, Mountain Village

Price: $55,000  

Seller: Melbourne Investments LLC

Buyer: Barby-Bogie LLC  

Property: 118 Lost Creek Unit 401, Mountain Village  

Price: $830,000  

Seller: Rogers & Rooks LLC

Buyer: Ross and Rachel Morgan   

Property: 280 South Mahoney Drive No. 6-O, Telluride

Price: $820,000  

DEC. 28

Seller: Retreat at Mountain Village III LLC   

Buyer: Lot 151R 2&3 LLC

Property: Lot 151R-2 and 151R-3 Country Club Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $1.37 million  

Seller: Michael Jones  

Buyer: Jon and Madeline Hirschfeld  

Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 324, Telluride

Price: $478,000  

Seller: George and Susan Matelich

Buyer: Effland-Urbach Living Trust

Property: Elk Run Lot 20 (vacant), Telluride

Price: $800,000

Seller: Dewitt and Allison Hicks

Buyer: Lockard Family Trust

Property: 102 Lodges Lane No. 1, Mountain Village

Price: $2.515 million

Seller: 211 Ridgeline LLC

Buyer: Telluride Berghus LLC  

Property: 211 Ridgeline Drive Unit C, Mountain Village

Price: $2.77 million  

Seller: Jay Pacific LLC

Buyer: Telluride Pacific LLC  

Property: 232 East Pacific Ave. No. C, Telluride

Price: $1.69 million  

Seller: Reginald and Carrie Vickers

Buyer: Richard and Susan Smolen

Property: 1448 County Road 46X, Norwood

Price: $645,000

Seller: Telluride II LLC

Buyer: Ma Apple Juice I LLC

Property: San Joaquin Road (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $800,000

Seller: Telluride II LLC

Buyer: Ma Apple Juice I LLC

Property: San Joaquin Road (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $355,000  

DEC. 29

Seller: Robert Bedford

Buyer: Emmett Nunn

Property: 305 Society Drive No. B2, Telluride

Price: $273,916

Seller: WBL Properties LLC

Buyer: Mark Walters  

Property: 548 West Pacific Ave. Unit B, Telluride

Price: $1.3 million  

Seller: XYZ Subdivision Land Co LLC

Buyer: Harold Tabb

Property: 398 South Davis St. Unit SW-102, Telluride

Price: $303,335.76

DEC. 30

Seller: Ogilvie Family LP

Buyer: Saffer Rev Trust

Property: 136 Country Club Drive No. PH14-16, Mountain Village

Price: $3.55 million

Seller: Thomas Amontree  

Buyer: Jamm Rentals LLC

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 313-4, Mountain Village

Price: $485,000  

DEC. 31

Seller: John and Laura Herndon

Buyer: Town of Telluride

Property: 2221 County Road Y43, Norwood

Price: $650,000

Seller: Michael Eggerton

Buyer: NBSC LLC

Property: 565 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 402, Mountain Village

Price: $4.35 million

Seller: Mark Blackbird  

Buyer: Kristyn Shumway

Property: Lawson Point (vacant lot 10), Mountain Village

Price: $495,000  

Seller: Telluride Berghus LLC  

Buyer: Richard and Nicke Hetzel

Property: 12 Trails Edge Lane Unit 2, Mountain Village

Price: $1.935 million  

Seller: Wendt Family LLC

Buyer: Mida2 LLC

Property: 250 South Pine St. No. 103S & P1, Telluride

Price: $1.3 million

Seller: Brosveen Trust

Buyer: Ryan Seller and Julia Foster

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 111-47, Mountain Village

Price: $9,000

Seller: Todd Hoffman

Buyer: Brett Porterfield

Property: 92 Park Lane, Telluride

Price: $1.85 million

Seller: Fat Alley LLC

Buyer: 220 Co Ave #2 LLC

Property: 220 West Colorado Ave. No. 2, Telluride

Price: $737,500

Seller: Reeves Investment Trust

Buyer: Sorelle Assets Due LTD

Property: 113 Victoria Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $8.917 million

Seller: Douglas and Linda Avery

Buyer: Kevin Higgins

Property: 351 County Road R44, Norwood

Price: $880,000