Two weeks into the murder trial of Madani Ceus, the Gunnison jury that will determine her fate has heard from a lot of expert witnesses.
Coroners, toxicologists, forensic pathologists, a pediatrician and a forensic biologist, among others, have all testified in granular detail about the circumstances surrounding the lives and deaths of sisters Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, 8, whose mummified remains were found in a tarp-covered car on a Norwood farm belonging to Alec Blair in September 2017.
As a result of all this testimony, the jurors have gotten to know the victims from the inside out — from the sniffles and sneezes and annual checkups that used to occasionally send Hannah and Makayla to see their family doctor in Florida, to the chemicals found in their hair, the traces of malnutrition in their bones, and the delicate intricacies of their DNA — all analyzed ad nauseam after their bodies were recovered.
For example: “The teeth did indeed match the bone sample,” DNA analyst Cynthia Kramer of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation told the jury several hours into her testimony on Friday afternoon, while describing her analysis of Hannah’s remains.
Jurors have also heard lengthy testimony over the past two weeks from a number of witnesses who spent time on Blair’s farm, and met the small religious group that the girls belonged to, during the summer leading up to their deaths.
But on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 23, jurors caught glimpses of a very different chapter of the victims’ lives, from the time their mother Nashika Bramble uprooted them from their lives in Florida to join a small religious group in North Carolina led by Ceus and her husband Ashford Archer in 2015, to the ensuing two-and-a-half-year period of homelessness they experienced as the group traveled around the country, ultimately landing in Norwood in May 2017.
Ceus, charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the girls’ deaths, is one of five defendants in the case. Her husband, Ashford Archer, was convicted of two counts of fatal child abuse last April and is now serving 24 years in prison. The deceased girls’ mother, Nashika Bramble, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder last July and is serving two consecutive life sentences. Frederick Alec Blair took a plea deal and is currently serving a 12-year sentence. And Ika Eden, a fifth member of the group, has been found incompetent to stand trial and is currently being treated at the state mental hospital in Pueblo.
Out of the public eye, Eden has been somewhat of a hidden figure in the story that has emerged so far. According to witness testimony, she seemed to play the role of nanny and servant in the group, often tending to the needs of the four young girls — Bramble’s daughters Makayla and Hannah, and Ceus and Archer’s daughters Nun and Horace, or Shemya.
But when Eden first joined the group in 2015, she brought along two children of her own: Hannah Joy Sutherland and her big brother Cory. Hannah-Joy Sutherland picked up the story on the witness stand in Gunnison on Thursday afternoon.
Wearing a gray cardigan and dark slacks, with her dark curly hair falling loosely to her shoulders, Sutherland spoke softly and somewhat sleepily, often looking up at the ceiling to compose her memories of that time, now five years in the past.
By the time Sutherland was 15, she said, her mom was having daily phone conversations with a spiritual advisor named Nathanial Archer. Sutherland knew him as “Nathania.” She also met Archer’s wife Madani Ceus at about that time.
Her older brother Cory was living at home, too, and had a girlfriend named Cassandra McCarroll.
Sutherland recalled coming home from school one day to find her mother in a panic, burning family photos, possessions, and documents. “I recall her burning our birth certificates, things of that nature,” she said.
They held a hasty yard sale to get rid of as much of their stuff as possible, and left behind everything that didn’t sell, then piled into her brother Cory’s gray Toyota Camry, and drove up to North Carolina to join Ceus and Archer.
It was a tight squeeze, with Cory, Cassandra, her friend Maria, Hannah-Joy, her grandmother, and Ika Eden all making the journey together. They arrived in a city in North Carolina — Sutherland couldn’t recall the name of the town — and parked at “an apartment complex type place.”
The apartment they entered there had just a few rooms, with no furniture. Inside, Sutherland met Nashika Bramble and her two children Hannah and Makayla for the first time. Archer, Ceus, and their two daughters were also there.
The entire group remained sequestered in the apartment over the next several weeks with no outside contact, eating a diet of dates, coconuts and almonds prescribed by Ceus, and drinking nothing but water, “to wash out all the bad foods from before, and cleanse our systems,” Sutherland said.
In previous court proceedings, Sutherland testified that the group had gathered in North Carolina to prepare for an apocalypse that Ceus warned was imminent — much like they would do again when they settled in Norwood two years later.
And much like they would do in Norwood, everyone at the North Carolina enclave wore robes made of cotton cloth, which Sutherland recalled that Ceus had made.
And just as they would do in Norwood, the group eventually went through a period of food deprivation.
“Did anyone go shopping for food?” Whiting asked.
“Not that I recall,” Sutherland responded.
“Was there a period when you went without food?” Whiting asked.
“Yes,” she said.
"Do you recall roughly how long?”
“I remember I didn’t eat for over 20 days,” Sutherland said.
“What about the children. Did they continue eating during that time?”
“I recall that Cory and I stopped eating a little earlier so the kids would have more,” Sutherland said. “We both stopped eating so the younger ones could get the last of the food.”
“Was there a ‘last of the food?’” Whiting asked.
“Yeah, until it ran out, of course,” she said.
“Did Madani do anything about that?”
“No."
“Did you want to leave?” Whiting asked.
“Yes,” she said, quietly.
Ultimately, Sutherland testified, her father and another brother came to North Carolina to rescue her.
“Originally they wanted to bring all of us,” she said.
“Cory chose to stay with your mom?” Whiting asked.
“Yes, he wanted to be there for her,” she said.
Cory Sutherland would stay with the group for the next two and a half years, until he was banished shortly before Hannah and Makayla died.
Sutherland stepped down and left the courtroom.
Like many of the witnesses at Ceus’s trial, it was her third time on the witness stand in the case of Hannah and Makayla’s deaths; she previously testified at the trials of Archer and Bramble in 2019. Released from her third subpoena, she can now return to her life in Florida.
Her brother’s car, which they drove up to North Carolina all those years ago, and where the bodies of the girls were ultimately found, remains in evidence on a secured lot in Norwood.
Later on Thursday afternoon, two very different women picked up the story of what happened to the group after Sutherland left, and they embarked on a 2.5 year period of homelessness and rode-tripping around the country that ultimately took them to Alec Blair’s farm in Norwood in 2017.
A pastor named Laura Tanner described how she befriended the group after a chance encounter as they passed through her hometown of Princeton, Illinois. She bought them groceries, and they came to her house to prepare a meal, while Tanner’s young daughter played with the four girls, she said. Makayla seemed particularly reluctant, she said, to leave the refuge of Tanner’s house when the group headed back out on the road.
Peggy Murphy of Whitewater, Colorado testified about her chance encounter with the group in Westwater, Colorado about a year later. Her husband had met them and invited them home, where he loaded them up with some spare tires. It was cold, and Murphy wanted to give Eden a quilt to keep her warm. Eden asked Ceus’s permission before accepting the gift. Murphy also gave the group some food, but did not invite them into her house, where she was caring for her two teenaged grandchildren.
Murphy testified that she observed three girls playing outside, and stated that she glimpsed a fourth child on the floor of the back seat of the car.
In between the excruciating details of the testimony, while the jury is on break, a strange breed of normalcy fills the courtroom. There is chitty-chat about how strangely warm, or brutally cold, it is in Gunnison. How white it is in Telluride. How odd it is that two attorneys ended up wearing bow ties on the same day.
Inspector Covault, who conducted the investigation into the girls’ deaths, took the stand late Friday afternoon. Bramble will likely testify sometime next week.
