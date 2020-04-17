Thursday night, the San Miguel County Public Health Department received 608 additional blood test results from United Biomedical Inc.’s first round of testing in late March, according to a news release Friday.
Results included six positive, 13 borderline and 589 negative results.
Public health officials are in the process of calling all of the positive and borderline cases, and those who tested negative will be receiving an email or will be otherwise contacted, if an email address was not provided.
Approximately 2,900 tests are still being processed.
Of the 2,583 tests that have been processed as of Friday, 17 were positive, 43 were borderline and 2,523 were negative.
