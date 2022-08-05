Highway traffic is busy these days, but at least on one crucial stretch of pavement between the Western Slope and the Front Range, not nearly busy enough for some.
“We’ve had some complaints” about the wait along the Little Blue Creek Canyon stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, public information officer Mavis Fitzgerald said.
The four-mile length of highway, a tricky route that leads east-west traffic off surrounding mesas and deep into vertiginous, rock-walled Little Blue, has been under extensive construction since last year. It offers access to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Curecanti National Recreation Area and — perhaps most importantly, for local drivers — an alternative route to the Front Range that does not involve travel on I-70.
After months of mostly-all-day (and definitely-all-night) shutdowns, the route recently reopened to alternating one-way traffic. “The wait is pretty much 30 minutes to an hour,” Fitzgerald said. “I think most locals understand this, and we’re thankful for their patience.”
The people who Fitzgerald and her coworkers have been hearing from “did not take a look at CoTrips.org,” the state’s website that alerts drivers to roadwork, “and did not read the signage we’ve posted.”
For those who are heading over, or returning from, the Front Range, Fitzgerald had some advice: pack your patience, particularly just before the weekend.
“Friday afternoons are the worst,” she said. “There is a lot of traffic between now and Labor Day,” and she suspects there may be only slightly less soon, given that “leaf-peeping season,” as she put it, is about a month away.
The project is scheduled to be complete by next July. Between now and then — except when construction shuts down completely this winter — drivers should continue to plan on alternating single-lane traffic from Monday to Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and full nightly closures Monday to Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
U.S. 50 is open to two-way traffic every weekend, from 7:30 p.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Monday, and will be fully open Labor Day weekend until Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8:30 a.m. Visit cotrips.org to see road conditions statewide; to learn more about the US 50 project, go to US50Info.com.
BUSTANG FARE SALE
A consequence of heavy summer traffic is increased air pollution. The passage of Colorado Senate Bill 180 created an “ozone season” grant program, allowing transit associations to offer rides at reduced cost — an incentive to leave the car in the garage. For local riders of Bustang Outrider, the CDOT conveyance that aims to connect rural routes to Denver, that’s good news: until Sept. 5, all tickets are 50 percent off.
There are two Bustang routes available locally: one bus makes weekday roundtrip runs from Telluride to Grand Junction (and from there east to Denver, or wherever further your travels may take you).
Another bus runs seven days a week from Durango to Grand Junction and back again, and stops in Telluride.
“We’re getting ready to get started on some new routes,” said Jeffrey Prillwitz, project manager for Bustang Outrider. “We have some feelers going out for a route between Craig to Rifle into Grand Junction; our new route, from Pagosa Springs to Durango, is already on the table. Probably the biggest one coming up for the Western Slope — the route that has the best shot” at coming to fruition — “will be from Crested Butte and Gunnison to Montrose, once the construction on U.S. 50 gets done.”
To see a schedule and purchase tickets, visit ridebustang.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.