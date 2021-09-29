It started a little later than expected, but it’s finally here: On Monday, an additional route north out of the box canyon finally opened up.
A new route for CDOT’s new regional bus line, Bustang Outrider — a title that recalls the state’s iconic wild horses and its cowboys — was supposed to begin running in July. But on Monday, it finally did. A ribbon-cutting celebration marked the occasion at the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
The setting was fitting. Bustang’s purpose is to help connect residents of isolated, rural communities who may not own a car (or may not choose to use one) to crucial, yet frustratingly inaccessible services — transportation hubs such as airports and train service, medical care and shopping — statewide.
This is the first Bustang route designed to run between Telluride and Grand Junction. Up until now, here’s where the frustration came in: there was no “turnaround time” at all for riders heading to the Grand Valley to see a doctor, for example. The existing line that runs between Durango and Grand Junction simply picked passengers up in Telluride (and Ridgway, and Montrose, among other stops along the way north), deposited them in Grand Junction, and headed straight back south.
The Telluride route was designed to be different: It is intended to afford riders out of the box canyon, and anywhere else along the way the bus stops on its route north to the Grand Valley, several hours to accomplish a few tasks in the largest urban setting between Denver and Salt Lake City before heading south again, or (for that matter), flying out of the Western Slope’s largest regional airport to another part of the world.
“The idea is to connect the whole state,” said Jeffrey Prillwitz, project manager for Bustang Outrider, who was in Grand Junction Monday to celebrate the new bus line. Bustang “is connecting regional airports with DIA,” Prillwitz explained, as well as Tellurideans with points north. “We got two, brand new Belgian Van Hool buses for this route. The Grand Junction airport has been working with us; they’re really excited to have this new route. And David Averill (executive director of the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation) has been one of our biggest champions.”
The new service from Telluride will run weekdays, picking up passengers in Placerville, Ridgway, Montrose, Olathe (a new stop) and Delta along the way to GJ.
“In Grand Junction, we’ll stop at the Grand Valley Transfer Center, the VA hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and the airport,” Prillwitz said.
“Riders can purchase tickets through the new Bustang Outrider mobile app that is available to download from Google Play and the App Store or pay when boarding the bus using cash only,” according to a news release. (To receive alerts about any Bustang Outrider route, text OUTRIDER to 833-711-0252.)
Fares are set at 17 cents per mile; seniors 65-and-over ride for half price.
“The cost to ride from Telluride to Grand Junction is about $22,” Prillwitz said.
The new buses have “all the same existing amenities,” including WiFi, bike racks and toilets, as the rest of the Bustang fleet. Going forward, CDOT executives hope to implement additional Bustang service linking rural Western Slope communities to the Front Range. “We’re looking at bus service from Montrose to Gunnison,” Prillwitz said, “and possibly connecting one of the Gunnison routes to Crested Butte. We’ve started running a route from Craig to Denver this year also; Winter Park is along that route, and Granby. Probably next month, we’ll start running a route from Sterling to Greeley” and onward to Denver. “And we’ve added another resort to (the ski-commuter bus line) Snowstang,” Prillwitz noted. “To Copper Mountain.”
