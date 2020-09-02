Last week, heavy rains saturated the region, providing a much-needed boost to the valley’s flora after a dry few weeks. However, according to the Colorado Geological Survey (CGS), “excess water from rainfall” is also one factor that can lead to rockfall, defined on the CSG website as “a type of fast-moving landslide that happens when rock or earth falls, bounces, or rolls from a cliff or down a very steep slope.”
Large chunks of rock fell last week near Telluride’s popular Via Ferrata, just east of the portion of the route known as “the main event,” prompting the Telluride Mountain Club to issue a warning on Facebook to “exercise extreme caution” or avoid the route altogether until conditions improved.
“Part of being a good trail user is being prepared and knowing before you go,” observed Heidi Lauterbach, the organization’s president. “This spans from knowing if a trailhead has a restroom to what the weather forecast is and everything in between. If heavy rain is on the radar, there is likely going to be a higher risk of rockfall or mudslides.”
Generally, a rockfall event occurs when one to a few rocks tumbles from steep terrain or cliffs, with rocks ranging in size from small gravel to large boulders, while a larger mass of falling or sliding rock is referred to as a rockslide. Rockfall and slides can pose serious dangers to both outdoor recreationalists as well as drivers, with most rockfall-related fatalities in Colorado occurring on roads and highways.
“Rockfall poses a risk to both health and property,” said Fischer Hazen, a local mountain guide with a background in geology. “If a rock comes falling down and hits you or your vehicle it can do some serious damage. The terrain features that you want to be aware of are cliffs and steep slopes above you that may have loose rocks on them. It’s important to understand what you’re walking under - it’s not necessarily just the trail that you are on, but what’s overhead.”
While a wide range of both human and natural factors can contribute to the occurrence of rockfall, making it difficult to predict, weather and terrain play a role. The steep, geologically younger mountains of southwest Colorado, for example, do not typically erode away one grain of soil at a time but rather through larger geological events such as rock and mudslides. Freezing and thawing patterns, which occur often in the spring with melting snow, can also lead to rockfall, when snowmelt seeps into cracks in the rock, then freezes and expands. This can break the rock apart even more, causing the chunk of rock to loosen upon thawing and destabilize, according to Hazen.
“Watch the weather throughout the day, and if you see high levels of precipitation, then I would seriously consider where you’re going to go hiking,” Hazen cautioned.
Open terrain such as the trails on the valley floor make good hiking options during such conditions, while steep, rocky terrain near cliffs would be better avoided. Rockfall can occur anytime, even in sunny weather, but cultivating an active awareness of conditions and surroundings when recreating in nature is always best practice for safe outdoorsmanship.
“Any time you go outdoors, there’s always going to be some component of risk, so rockfall risk never completely goes away. But it is definitely lessened when you’re not experiencing extreme weather or a freeze/thaw cycle,” he said.
Checking the weather forecast, assessing conditions, and taking the appropriate items for the hike and the weather are important tools for safe and enjoyable outdoor recreation.
“Always be prepared, plan ahead, be self-sufficient and have a plan B,” Lauterbach said.
