Aging locals are facing challenges with high-altitude health care

High-altitude health care nurses, including local nurse Donna Fernald (pictured here volunteering in Guatemala), have been serving a growing population of older residents. Fernald served as a local EMT and worked in the Telluride Regional Medical Center emergency room and would visit patients at their homes in San Miguel County until she was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago. Fernald said there are challenges to aging in Telluride. (Photo courtesy of Donna Fernald)