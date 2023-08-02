Aging locals are facing challenges with high-altitude health care

Editor’s Note: This is the first story of a two-part series about aging in place. The second story will run in The Daily Planet tomorrow.
According to community interviews conducted for the West Central Public Health Partnership and San Miguel County 2022 Health Assessment released this spring, the county is “a bad place to age in place.”
Older people comprise a significant and growing segment of the San Miguel County (SMC)’s population with 16% aged 65-plus. Since 2017 the county population of residents 60-plus increased by 8% while the overall population increased by only 1%.
SMC Social Services Director Carol Friedrich said high-altitude forces some seniors to move to lower elevations for health reasons, and lack of elder care and proximity to health care services force some seniors to move to facilities and providers in Montrose or to the VA in Grand Junction.
Dr. Peter Hackett, a specialist in emergency and high-altitude medicine, said the leading health conditions that force regional seniors to move to lower altitudes include lung and cardiovascular diseases and blood pressure problems.
“A lot of older people get tired of shoveling snow and negotiating icy sidewalks,” he added. “Having a primary care office with health care professionals who check on their patients is very helpful like Telluride Regional Medical Center (TRMC) does. Physical therapy services in Telluride are quite good and oxygen companies are also helpful.”
TRMC CEO and Emergency Room Director Dr. Diana Koelliker explains that high altitude can exacerbate underlying health issues for older residents and traumatic injuries have a larger impact.
“If you have blood disorders or conditions that require ongoing treatments that aren’t easily provided in a remote location ― like cancer or heart disease ― some health issues don’t interact well with our high altitude and remote location,” she said.
Longtime local Wendy Brooks, 84, now spends winter months in Mexico.
“I did 34 winters here and I never need to see snow again,” she said. “I may move from my home on Oak Street to Norwood where there’s more oxygen; my lungs would rather live lower.”
When asked how Telluride could be more helpful to its aging population, she replied, “Slow the wealth-induced expulsion of my friends and colleagues of the past 50 years and stop taxing us out of town with the added amenities that a ‘mature resort’ demands. There are no tax incentives for the aged, but lots of real estate offers to buy our houses.”
Another longtime local, Terry Brown, 76, moved from Telluride to Montrose when he was diagnosed with central sleep apnea.
“I was having to sleep with oxygen delivered through nasal cannulas as my blood oxygen level dropped down into the 80s,” he explained. “In Montrose, 3,400 feet lower, I'm good without O2.”
While some physicians in Norwood and Telluride make home visits, 63% of SMC respondents to the health assessment survey said home health care ― where a patient is homebound or dependent on somebody else ― is “not very” or “not at all” accessible.
Currently, there’s no agency delivering skilled home health medical oversight in SMC.
“Regional home health agencies struggle with the travel required to reach our residents and the fluctuation of demand for the service,” Friedrich confirmed.
Along with limited transportation to access specialist care, the lack of home health care is forcing older people to move away into nursing home facilities.
“We’ve moved four people from Telluride to Montrose in the past couple of years due to lack of services and housing options,” reported Amy Rowan, co-executive director of community programs for Tri-County Health Network. “And they were sad to leave their homes.”
Rowan points to a dearth of general caregivers as the “biggest challenge.”
“For example, someone who’s on oxygen and uses a walker has a hard time cleaning their bathroom or vacuuming,” she said. “If we can have someone in there to help with housekeeping, it really keeps older folks from falling.”
Local nurse Donna Fernald, who served as a local EMT and in the TRMC emergency room, worked as a home health care provider for Pasco Southwest out of Cortez, visiting patients from Telluride to Norwood, until those services were discontinued several years ago.
Touch of Care (TOC), a family-owned hospice organization out of Montrose, is currently the only hospice serving SMC.
“We typically have anywhere from one to five patients in the area at a time, typically in their early-60s to mid-90s,” said TOC Hospice Medical Director Dr. Karen Weese Bell. “The most common ailments include metastatic cancer, heart-related conditions, and lung disease.”
One among a small, rotating cast of hospice caretakers, Fernald visited patients across the county until she herself was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago.
“How many patients does it take to die to keep a nurse hired?” she posited. “Our community’s getting older and people don’t want to leave, but they’re not necessarily dying. Sometimes they stay here. Sometimes the families and patients don’t want people around them. So how do you keep a company and nurses engaged and doing this work? I don’t have the answer. Aging in Telluride is very challenging.”
