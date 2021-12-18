The Wilkinson Public Library has been on a winning streak that few in the nation can match. The local institution recently earned the Library Journal Five Star rating for the 14th year in a row, which makes it one of only five public libraries in the nation to receive the recognition each of the past 14 years, according to a news release. The library is one of two Colorado public libraries to earn the highest rank this year.
“This recognition is well deserved by the library staff, and it really is a reflection of the commitment that they have to serving the whole community. To have received the Five Star recognition 14 years in a row truly is an accomplishment,” library director Sarah Landeryou said.
The 14th edition of the Library Journal Five Star rating is based on 2019 data, which was before the pandemic. The ranking is based on per capita physical circulation, electronic circulation, library visits, program attendance, public internet computer use, WiFi sessions and electronic information retrieval. Website visits will be added for the 2020 data.
The library strives to be a well-used public library with patron-centered delivery of resources and services, Landeryou explained. The local library outperforms peer public libraries, and the community use of the library is at the heart of the recognition.
“We couldn’t do it without you, our patrons, so thank you for using your public library,” Landeryou said.
While the library can take a moment to honor the recognition and reflect on pre-pandemic days, COVID-19 restrictions have not stopped the library from finding new ways to serve the community.
“The library has increased lending of WiFi hotspots, laptops and iPads to keep people connected. We’ve added new unusual items for checkout, including tools. We’ve hosted in-person and online programs for all ages to keep the community engaged from social issues to album clubs,” said Jill Wilson, the library’s public services manager. “Also, the Library has recently increased the availability of specialized services like notary, passport processing and fingerprinting. Especially important has been the continuation of literacy-based activities and the availability of materials for kids.”
Library officials rarely rest on their laurels, though, and are already looking toward 2022.
“Besides sharing everyone's wish to be done with the pandemic and the associated challenges, we are looking forward to a couple of things. We'll be looking at creating more usable, patron friendly spaces on the second floor. We really have a great space that will allow us to make it even better. By the use of the meeting rooms the past year, we've learned that people really want comfortable places to work, and we can provide that,” Landeryou told the Daily Planet this week. “Also, we'll be looking at expanding our outreach with remote services similar to the vending machine in Mountain Village. Of course, we'll include the community in the planning, so watch for opportunities to provide input.”
Wilson added new programming is in the works, including bilingual options, and there will be even more items to rent out.
“We'll also be exploring a breadth of new programming for all ages such as bilingual family cooking nights and unique book clubs, as well as some additional unusual items for checkout that the community has asked for like easy-up tents and VR technology,” she said.
Don’t be surprised if the library receives the honor a 15th time.
“Each year for the past 14 years we've received this national reminder of what a unique and rarefied library we have in our own backyard. The WPL Board of Trustees would like to credit and thank our visionary director, our supremely talented staff and our engaged patrons, who all merge to create such a wonderful and transformative public institution," WPL Board of Trustees President John Wontrobski said.
The Library Journal Index is a national rating system designed to recognize and promote America’s public libraries, help improve the pool of nationally collected library statistics, and encourage library self-evaluation. It groups public libraries across the nation by expenditures, and then rates libraries within those categories based on seven per capita outcomes: Wi-Fi sessions, e-retrievals, total circulation, circulation of electronic materials, library visits, program attendance and public computer use. The 2021 ratings are based on data from 2019. More than 5,000 libraries from across the nation were eligible for a ranking, and Wilkinson’s budget category ($1 million to $4.9 million) has the most public libraries with more than 1,200.
San Miguel Public Library District #1 (the official name for WPL’s coverage area) services a population of just more than 6,500 in five communities within district boundaries. In 2019, the year from which the statistics are used for this year’s rating, Wilkinson Public Library had 226,468 library visits, 212,509 physical and digital materials circulated, 29,411 people (of all ages) attending programs, 28,561 public internet computer uses, 32,201 electronic retrievals, and 123,206 WiFi sessions.
The Wilkinson Public Library staff hopes that you are a part of the success, and if you haven’t used your library card recently, it’s time to check something out.
