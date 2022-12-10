More than a century ago, before it had morphed into one of the world’s largest, longest-lasting citizen-science projects, the National Audubon Christmas Bird Count was just an idea. It was ornithologist Frank M. Chapman’s suggestion to count birds instead of kill them — and everything else hunters could scare up on Christmas Day in a gruesome annual ritual known as a Side-Hunt.
That first year, just 27 birders participated. In the second year of the census, the observations of one H.W. Nash, of Pueblo, Colorado, were included. Over two and a half hours on Christmas Day, 1901, in light winds and 34-degree temperatures, Nash reported seeing two Rough-legged hawks (the same species can be spied in winter perched atop power lines, searching out prey in the fields between Ridgway and Montrose).
Nash also spotted — among other species — three Woodhouse’s scrub jays, “about 100” American tree sparrows, and “thousands” of Horned larks (including one carried by a predatory songbird known as a Loggerhead shrike).
Fast-forward 121 years, and news about Loggerheads and larks isn’t good.
“The Loggerhead is gradually disappearing from many areas,” according to a present-day account on audubon.org, “for reasons that are poorly understood.”
As for Horned larks, “though they are still common, they have undergone a sharp decline in the last half-century,” the Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports.
Tallying birds helps scientists learn more about exactly which species are in decline, and why — and that counts as one more step toward saving them. Over the past few years, as birding has gotten ever more popular, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count has become an increasingly big deal (you might think of it as an annual gift we give ourselves, towards better understanding, and thus conserving, fellow species).
The Black Canyon Chapter of the National Audubon Society hosts a total of four Christmas tallies each year, across widely varied habitat, “And some hard-core birders try to participate in all of them,” said Missy Siders, who coordinates the Montrose count.
That count — the closest to those who live in Telluride — is coming up next Sunday, Dec. 18. Meet in the Centennial Room, off Centennial Plaza, “at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Montrose, and we will break into teams, and you will be given maps and data sheets to complete the field count,” the Winter 2022 edition of ‘Canyon Wrenderings,’ the BCAS’ seasonal newsletter, advises.
It would help Siders if you give her a heads-up at missy.siders@gmail.com if you would like to attend. But it’s not strictly necessary.
“We always take everybody,” even those who arrive unannounced, Siders said. “I like to hear so I know people are coming, and we don’t leave without them. If someone shows up that morning, they’re welcome to join us. Birders of any skill level are welcome. We do ask that everybody be vaccinated” against Covid-19, because much of the tallying is done not by trudging across frosty fields, but from shared spots in toasty vehicles.
“Most of it is in a car, driving and stopping and peeking at stuff,” Siders said. The Montrose census takes place “within a circle with a seven-mile radius” that stretches outward from the center of town. “We have specific pie pieces (of the circle) that we’ve been using for a long time, and we’ve been sending people out in groups to explore these pie pieces: they wander around and go birding and look for any open water and check out any feeders” they happen to see.
If you miss the Montrose County count next week, you can still participate on the Western Slope. Another count will be held in Gunnison Dec. 18; email organizer Arden Anderson at arden@gunnison.com for the time and place.
A Delta count takes place on Dec. 24 at 8:30 a.m. (email amy.seglund@state.co.us for more info).
And a Hotchkiss count will be held New Year’s Day (RSVP Adam Petry at petry@westernbiology.com if you’d like to join).
For that matter, you can join a Christmas Bird Count from pretty much wherever you happen to be in Colorado, or for that matter, the U.S., as long as you do it by Thursday, Jan. 5 (view the map at tinyurl.com/4wyya3cy). Participating in a Bird Count where you may be visiting for the holidays “is a great way to get out with people who know where to find birds, and to see things you don’t normally see,” Siders said. “A pair of binoculars helps,” she added dryly. “It’s pretty difficult without them.”
Siders offered some advice on what can be a vexing choice.
“You can spend a whole lot of money on binoculars, and some people may get sticker-shock at first,” she said.
Above all, she recommends choosing a pair of binoculars from a company with a solid replacement policy. “Mine are from Vortex” — which offers a lifetime warranty — “and they work really well,” Siders said.
This reporter’s binoculars are by Leupold, which has replaced two pairs, no questions asked, over the past 20 years.
“I have a friend who did a lot of bird work in Alaska, and he had to use DEET pesticide because of the mosquitoes,” Siders said. “Every year, his binoculars would delaminate from the DEET. Every year, he got a brand new pair of Zeiss binoculars.”
