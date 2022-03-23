The Town of Mountain Village will hold an open house for the community to review the proposed designs for the development of Lot 644, located in the Meadows neighborhood, according to a news release. The open house will be Thursday, March 31, at 5:30 p.m. in Mountain Village Town Hall.
The open house will be held in-person, with a virtual option via Zoom. For the Zoom login information, visit bit.ly/Lot644OpenHouse.
The town issued an RFP (request for proposal) for the development of 644 in December. The RFP committee ultimately recommended the town engage Triumph Development. Prior to Town Council formally engaging Triumph, the company will present schematic design plans and gather public input. In addition to the March 31 open house, Triumph will receive additional input from the Meadows Resident Committee as well as Town Council prior to submitting any development application.
“Triumph will provide a few different housing site plan scenarios in unit type, layout and number. We look forward to receiving community feedback specific to their renderings,” Mountain Village Planning and Development Services and Housing Director Michelle Haynes said.
Lot 644 is 1.6 acres in size, owned by the Town of Mountain Village, and since the execution of the Mountain Village Settlement agreement and incorporation of Mountain Village as a town, has been designated for the development of deed-restricted housing.
“The Town of Mountain Village is committed to addressing the ongoing housing crisis and its impact on the Telluride region,” town manager Paul Wisor, according to the release. “The development of Lot 644 is part of the Town’s larger housing strategy, which includes the development of additional rental housing through the construction of Village Court Apartments Phase IV, as well as the development of additional housing in the Town of Norwood.”
The Town of Mountain Village finalized the purchase of a 37.6-acre property in Norwood for affordable housing in December. The town purchased the property at 1545 Spruce St. for $880,000. The Norwood property has two existing, income-generating rentals on the property in an 1,800-square-foor, three-bedroom house 3 and 880-square-foot apartment with a garage.
“Town staff and the housing division, in particular, has been very fortunate to have supportive members on Town Council who felt it was very important to not only be searching here in the Telluride region for housing and land banking opportunities, but also Down Valley,” John Miller, the town’s community housing program director, said after the property was purchased. “Given that land and construction costs have exponentially risen in the Telluride area, we felt that this large parcel offered a unique opportunity to provide truly affordable single-family homes.”
In other news, Mountain Village Town Council convenes for a special town meeting today (Thursday) at 3 p.m. at Town Hall and via Zoom. The agenda includes an emergency preparedness review, Telluride Medical Center Foundation ballot measure discussion, and regular staff and commissions updates.
Those interested can attend in person, tune in via Zoom or livestream the meeting. The meeting will be available to watch on-demand on the town website afterward as well.
“It makes a world of difference when our constituents participate in the governing process. Every month you have the opportunity to do so by commenting on Town Council meeting agenda items — either in person, via Zoom or via email (council@mtnvillage.org),” according to a town news release Tuesday.
