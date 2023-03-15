Money doesn’t grow on trees, but Ayla and Joanna Kanow are turning money into trees.
Now until April 29, an online auction for their Telluride-based nonprofit, Seas of Trees, is offering the chance to win prizes to help fund youth led-projects tackling the climate crisis by planting trees around the world.
Telluride businesses are supporting Seas of Trees and are featured in the online auction. Navigate to tinyurl.com/SeasOfTrees2023 to check out the auction and see what there is to bid on from Telluride businesses.
The fundraiser will help Seas of Trees create more youth-led projects to plant trees. Ayla, who founded the nonprofit as a Telluride High School student in 2020 in response to the climate crisis, hopes to continue inspiring youth through education and engagement.
“She felt like the window of opportunity to respond to the emergency was dwindling, so she formed an organization to plant as many trees as possible with as many other students as possible to take bold action immediately on the dilemma unfolding in her generation,” Ayla’s mom Joanna said in a news release March 9.
Among the prizes, the silent auction has a three-night stay in a Telluride nightly rental, painting sessions, yoga classes, dog treats and — you guessed it — aspen trees. There is even a chance to bid on hosting a live radio show on KOTO Community Radio.
On private land in Telluride, near the airport, the team at Seas of Trees worked to establish a tree demonstration forest in 2020 and have plans to bring another 2,000 trees to the forest this summer.
“The leading force in allowing this project to succeed has been the tremendous help of Telluride Academy campers, Telluride school students, Bluegrass festivarian, locals, and visitors wanting to make an impact in the Telluride region,” according to the news release.
Seas of Trees is putting its roots down in Nucla soon. There are plans to spruce up a native apple orchard with the Apple Core Project. The effort will bring another 1,000 fruit trees to Nucla and is going to be part of a soil restoration and water conservation project, Seas of Trees said.
“With the support of community youth, Seas of Trees protects diverse forests while starting new ones by sequestering carbon, teaching about environmental stewardship, and improving soil and biodiversity,” Seas of Trees added.
Recently, a NASA-led research team began mapping billions of trees and turning imagery of trees from satellite data into estimates of carbon sequestration. In the future, there could be more efforts to globally map individual trees and track carbon sequestration.
About 1,000 miles south of where the NASA team mapped trees in central Africa, Seas of Trees was in Rwanda partnering with another youth-led organization called We Do GREEN to plant more trees.
“It was a collective effort to address the rapidly escalating global climate crisis,” Seas of Trees said. “In Rwanda, we assisted in planting 553 fruit trees, which will offset 31.9 tons of CO2.”
Seas of Trees said 125 households in the Ikoni village participated in the tree planting, and 96 youth were engaged in learning about conserving biodiversity and restoring landscapes.
“They also had the opportunity to improve their knowledge of the ongoing climate change and learn strategies to cope with the rapid changes,” Seas of Trees said.
For more information, visit seasoftrees.org.
