Robert (Bucky) Schuler passed away on Oct. 17, 2020 in Tucson, just days after his 83rd birthday. He was third-generation, born and raised in Telluride, Colorado where he lived until he and his wife Pat retired. Their retirement gave them the opportunity to travel and they toured throughout the world and in their RV throughout the U.S., making new friends along the way before settling in Arizona.
He loved Telluride and worked hard in the businesses and buildings he owned such as the Telluride Transfer, the Stone House and the Tomboy Inn. Many of today’s Telluride locals received their first jobs working for Bucky and Pat. Bucky also played a big part in helping bring the ski industry there to revive the town’s declining economy. He generously donated property to Telski where the well-known view point of Giuseppe’s sits at the top of Chair 9. His mind was open and he was excited to see what Telluride could become.
Wanting to bring skiing and fun to the kids and parents of Telluride, Bucky along with a few other individuals put together one of the first ski lifts in the area. Though not certain of all the details, between them they came up with an old car and placed it on blocks in Town Park to the right of Firecracker Hill. They modified the rear drive wheel into a sheave wheel/ bull wheel and ran a large rope between the car and another sheave wheel attached to a tree up the hill to make the loop for a rope tow. Skiing became a way of life, creating memories for many!
He served the community on many levels, on Telluride Town Council, on various committees and boards, and his favorite, being a volunteer firefighter for 25 years. He was also an active member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks and Past Master of the Masonic Lodge. Bucky enjoyed the outdoors where he spent many hours skiing, hunting and fishing, but the thing he enjoyed most, was the time he spent driving visitors over the jeep roads, sharing the beauty and history of the area he loved so much.
Bucky was a jokester who delighted in pulling pranks on anyone who was gullible enough to believe some of the stories he would tell. His fifth-generation Telluride grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, were the most frequent victims of his quirky sense of humor.
One of his proudest personal accomplishments was to secure his private pilot’s license after the airport was built in Telluride. His love of flying had started during his high school years at St. John’s Military School in Salina, Kansas but after being put on hold during the years of working and raising a family, he finally reached his goal.
Bucky is survived by his wife Pat of 64 years, four children, Shari Hirsch of Dolores, Jamey (Shelley) Schuler of Telluride, Joe (Norma) and Fletcher Schuler of Phoenix; and seven grandchildren, Connor and Griffin Hirsch, Sutton, Lang (Kelly), Anabelle, Natalie and Teagan Schuler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.