Telluride Adaptive showcases new ski technology

This week the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program (TASP) offered athletes, staff and instructors the opportunity to demo the new TetraSki, which offers independent control over a wide variety of terrain for individuals with high spinal cord injuries or significant upper extremity impairments or asymmetry. In his 15th year as TASP program director, Tim McGough was motivated to showcase this new technology locally.
“I want people to have that aha moment regardless of limitations,” he said. “Anybody in any sport can be independent, and the TetraSki tells that story.”
In development for more than six years with the University of Utah Rehabilitation Research and Development Team, the TetraSki is the brainchild of Jeffrey Rosenbluth, the medical director of the Craig H. Nielsen Rehabilitation Hospital in Salt Lake City. Electric actuators on the TetraSki provide independent turning and speed variability through the use of a joystick, while electric motors put the skis on edge as athletes are comfortably encased in a stable, supportive bucket seat.
This week, eight adaptive athletes and TASP personnel trained for and demoed the TetraSki on lifts 1,10 and 4.
TASP Program Coordinator Nicole Luppino, who’s long been involved with recreation therapy organizations and joined TASP in 2021, took the TetraSki for a spin on Tuesday.
“The TetraSki allows athletes with very high-level injuries to be in control of the ski, where it goes and how fast it gets there,” she explained. “This transition from an electric wheelchair or sip and puff controlled wheelchair to the controlling of a ski is pretty powerful, giving the individual complete independence out on the slopes.”
Brandon Maser, a 38-year-old from Ouray with cerebral palsy, started hitting the slopes when he was eight years old on a sit ski. His daily mode of transportation is an electric wheelchair, which he drives using a joystick, making for a smooth transition to the TetraSki.
“Brandon and I have over 300 days skiing and racing together in his regular bi-ski,” said his stepfather Tyler Jones, who’s also a longtime TASP volunteer instructor. “He always enjoys being out on the mountain, but Monday was the most exciting independent ski day of his life. The experience Brandon had with the TetraSki is such a leap in technology from his first ski days on the mountain.”
While there is a safety tether, an instructor controls a hand-held override remote mechanism for the TetraSki.
“So that when we get into steeper terrain, and a skier either doesn’t have the understanding or skill to handle that terrain, but they’re still having the thrill and joy of it, the instructor can take over and ski the equipment down,” McGough explained.
Unlike a bi-ski or mono-ski that can tip over into the hill — which is good for turning but challenging for balance — McGough explained that the TetraSki has a wide platform that prevents it from tipping over.
Innovative sip-and-puff breath control technology — where a skier can simply breathe through a straw to turn left or right — allows a skier with limited strength and dexterity to operate the TetraSki safely with a high degree of performance and independence.
“So an athlete who has no function from their shoulders down can independently control the ski. All they have to be able to do is breathe, and that’s so cool,” McGough said.
He believes the TetraSki will attract more adaptive skiers, especially those who can’t balance and perform as well on a traditional, tethered bi-ski and fixed outrigger technology.
“This isn’t replacing the bi-ski, it’s an enhancement of the sport, another club in the golf bag,” he said.
TASP athlete and volunteer instructor Uschi Hall, 57, has paraplegia due to an accident. Two months after rehab, she attended her first sit-ski camp. Now, 27 years later, she’s amazed how adaptive equipment has evolved. As an adaptive skier, she said, “any small advancement can have an incredible impact on life, self -worth and confidence.”
“This new TetraSki allows individuals with severe limitations to be able to take an active role, even just making the turn to the right or left can be a big accomplishment,” she explained. “The use of the joystick allows the participant to control the ski in various ways from beginner to advanced. That’s not possible with other equipment. Being able to take active control of the TetraSki just by sip-and-puff function was incredible. All of this allows individuals with severe limitations to enjoy our backyard.”
The most consistent question McGough has fielded around this experience is: How do we get one? The TetraSki has not yet gone to market as it’s still prohibitively expensive and the software continues to evolve. That said, the ski is getting important exposure across Colorado and Utah through TetraSki’s demo and training programs, as its creators integrate critical user feedback in hopes of eventually bringing the product to market.
As a nonprofit, TASP continually seeks donations to support year-round programming and acquire new technologies like the TetraSki.
“There’s just a smile on your face the second you get going on that ski,” said McGough, who also demoed the TetraSki. “Times are exciting in the adaptive sports industry. There’s just no barrier for anybody to participate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.