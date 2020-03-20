The stay-in-place measures designed to curb the spread of Covid-19 have launched hundreds of funny memes, entertaining videos and lighthearted social media posts, but there is a darker side to the lockdown: It’s implications for those living in abusive households.
Locally, the San Miguel Resource Center is still up and running, offering all of their usual services to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault despite the current restrictions, according to Executive Director Riley McIntyre.
These are services, she said, that may be needed now more than ever.
Time magazine, for instance, reported Wednesday that the National Domestic Violence Hotline was seeing a jump in the number of callers who said that their abusers were using COVID-19 as a means of isolating them from friends and family or controlling them or their finances.
McIntyre agreed that these are especially difficult times for those in abusive relationships.
“It is important for people to know that ‘sheltering in place’ can increase isolation and danger for people living in an abusive home,” McIntyre said. “The added uncertainty and financial stress at this time can also escalate abusive dynamics in relationships.”
She added that SMRC, its staffers and volunteers have had to adjust to the new measures, but urged those in abusive situations to reach out.
“In-person appointments are by appointment only, but call the 24-hour helpline at 1-844-816-3915 and we will work with you to address any safety concerns or other needs,” McIntyre said. “Services can range from providing emotional support and basic information to coordinating safehousing if you need to get away from an unsafe situation. Do not hesitate to call.
“We want people to know they can still call and that we will work with them to address their needs and safety concerns.”
McIntyre also emphasized the need for everyone to check in on others, saying, “If you have a friend or family member who you are concerned about, call them to check in. Let them know you are available to listen or offer a safe place to stay if necessary. If you are currently in an unhealthy or unsafe environment, consider your network and if there is anyone you can confide in. Ask them to call you periodically to check in about your level of safety.”
Along with state and local health authorities, SMRC is also emphasizing the importance of healthy behaviors during these extraordinary times.
“This is also a stressful time for all people, so we are encouraging people to proactively practice self-care,” McIntyre explained. “Take a walk every day, practice mindfulness and take time to connect with friends and family, just not in person. Do whatever you need to take care of your whole-self right now. Also, as families are probably spending a lot more time at home, it is important to be modeling healthy communication and setting and respecting boundaries, along with self-care.”
For now, SMRC’s normally bustling offices are quieter, with staff working from home, but that, said McIntyre, doesn’t mean the organization has gone away.
“Our message is that we are still here,” she said. “Call us if you need us.”
Call the San Miguel Resource Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-844-816-3915 or visit smrcco.org.
En español:
Las medidas de refugio en lugard iseñadas para frenar la propagación de Covid-19 han lanzado cientos de memes divertidos, videos entretenidos y publicaciones alegres en las redes sociales, pero hay un aspecto más serio del confinamiento: son implicaciones para quienes viven en hogares abusivos.
Localmente, el San Miguel Resource Center todavía está abierto, ofreciendo todos sus servicios habituales para apoyar a los sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica y agresión sexual a pesar de las restricciones actuales, según la Directora Ejecutiva Riley McIntyre.
Estos son servicios, ella dijo, que pueden ser necesarios ahora más que nunca.
La revista Time, por ejemplo, informó el miércoles que la Línea Nacional contra la Violencia Doméstica estaba experimentando un aumento en la cantidad de personas que llamaron que dijeron que sus abusadores estaban usando COVID-19 como un medio para aislarlos de amigos y familiares o controlarlos o controlar sus finanzas.
McIntyre estuvo de acuerdo en que estos son tiempos especialmente difíciles para las personas en relaciones abusivas.
“Es importante que las personas sepan que ‘refugio en lugar’ puede aumentar el aislamiento y el peligro para las personas que viven en un hogar abusivo,” dijo McIntyre. “La incertidumbre y el estrés financiero adicionales en este momento también pueden aumentar la dinámica abusiva en las relaciones.”
Agregó que SMRC, los empleados y voluntarios han tenido que adaptarse a las nuevas medidas, pero instó a las personas en situaciones abusivas a que se comuniquen.
“Las citas en persona son solo con cita previa, pero llame a la línea de ayuda las 24 horas al 1-844-816-3915 y trabajaremos con usted para resolver cualquier problema de seguridad u otras necesidades,” dijo McIntyre. “Los servicios pueden ser desde proporcionar apoyo emocional e información básica hasta coordinar la seguridad de la vivienda si necesita alejarse de una situación insegura. No dudes en llamarme.
“Queremos que la gente sepa que todavía pueden llamar y que trabajaremos con ellos para dirigirnos a sus necesidades y preocupaciones de seguridad.”
McIntyre también enfatizó la necesidad de que todos se comuniquen con los demás y dijo: “Si tiene un amigo o familiar que le preocupa, contantes con ellos. Hágales saber que está disponible para escuchar u ofrecer un lugar seguro para quedarse si es necesario. Si ahorita se encuentra en un ambiente dañoso o inseguro, considere su sistema de apoyo y si hay alguien en quien pueda confiar. Pídales que lo llamen periódicamente para verificar su nivel de seguridad.”
Junto con las autoridades de salud estatales y locales, SMRC también enfatiza la importancia de comportamientos saludables durante estos tiempos extraordinarios.
“También es un tiempo estresante para todas las personas, por lo que estamos animando a la gente a practicar proactivamente el autocuidado,” explicó McIntyre. “Salga a caminar todos los días, practique la concienciación y tome tiempo para conectarse con amigos y familiares, solo que no se en persona. Haga lo que sea necesario para que usted mismo se cuide. Además, dado que las familias probablemente pasan mucho más tiempo en casa, es importante modelar una comunicación saludable y establecer y respetar los límites, junto con el autocuidado.”
Por ahora, las oficinas normalmente ocupadas de SMRC son más tranquilas, con empleados trabajando en casa, pero eso, dijo McIntyre, no significa que la organización se haya ido.
“Nuestro mensaje es que todavía estamos aquí,” ella dijo. “Llámenos si nos necesita.”
Llame a la línea directa las 24 horas del San Miguel Resource Center al 1-844-816-3915 o visite smrcco.org.
