With students back at their desks, playgrounds alive with happy cries, and sports fields teeming with action, students aren’t the only ones back at school. The five members of the R-1 School District Board of Education (BOE) are back, too. New board member and local parent Ryan Robinson interviewed, was appointed to an open seat and participated in two board meetings all within the past week.
“This is the first time since I’ve been on the board that an appointment has garnered such attention, had so many well-qualified applicants and been watched closely by the public,” BOE President Cheryl Miller said. “I believe this is due to the polarization in politics regarding education, and the applicants’ desire that this polarization not enter our schools.”
Because schools in Colorado are locally run, BOE member Stephanie Hatcher believes local community values determine what’s important.
“That’s why board representation and authentic community engagement is vital,” she added.
After interviewing with the BOE last week, Robinson was unanimously appointed to the board seat vacated earlier this summer by Jenni Ward. From a local candidate pool of 11 applicants, Robinson was the clear choice, given what Hatcher referred to as his “sophisticated analytical skills” and how he “has impressive experience using these skills in community-based organizations.”
“Ryan was the only candidate who stayed and listened to all candidate interviews,” she noted. “He says he’s a good listener, and that was a great way to demonstrate it.”
BOE member Dylan Brooks concurred that Robinson “listens more than he talks” and points to Robinson’s financial acumen as a means to making data-informed decisions.
“Ryan’s three kids are in the elementary and intermediate schools, so we also benefit from hearing from experience in our primary school programs,” Brooks said.
Robinson and his family moved to the area two years ago from Austin, Texas, representing what Hatcher called “a significant growing population in our schools that is new.” Having run a company for almost nine years, where he managed the board of directors, Robinson has also served on several nonprofit boards and is currently a board member for five different companies across a wide range of industries.
“The school system is one of the pillars of our community and joining the school board seems like one of the most important ways I can make a positive impact,” he explained. “I’m very committed, will hold the organization to a high standard and make data-driven decisions. I can break down big problems into manageable chunks, and most importantly, I can get stuff done.”
He plans to work with the rest of the board to dive into the school district’s data and metrics to determine where the district can actualize the most improvement and make the biggest positive impact on students.
District superintendent John Pandolfo explained that he and the BOE work together to stay informed and follow applicable laws and governance policies. The BOE both supports him in his role as superintendent while holding him accountable for “the proper operation of the district.”
“Additionally, I need the BOE to help set the vision and direction of the district and be an important communication link to the community,” he added.
BOE members were keen to place a new member to achieve full attendance at a work session Monday, followed by a regular board meeting Tuesday, during which they discussed appropriations to acquire properties for teacher housing; one at 777 Two Rivers Road, along with a Wares House affordable housing unit located at 150 E. Pacific Ave.
“I’m focused on continuing to increase our supply of teacher and staff housing,” Brooks said. “We supplied five percent of staff housing when I joined the BOE. Now that is increased to 10 percent based, in part, on closing two new properties in the last month. We hope to double that availability again in the coming two years.”
Among the challenges that the district faces are funding capital improvements and maintenance.
“Through grants and capital funds, we’ve completed about half of the roof replacements on all buildings,” Miller reported. “When completed, we’ll be able to install solar panels for electrical self-sufficiency.”
A BOE retreat later this fall will offer members the opportunity for wider, more philosophical discussions.
“I’d like to see us, as a board, become comfortable with policy governance and see success in using it,” BOE member Jill O’Dell said.
Robertson will serve the last 15 months of Ward’s term but will have to run for re-election, along with Miller and Brooks, in the November 2023 election, should each choose to continue to serve on the BOE.
“I view the rest of this term as a great way for me and the community to see if I’m one of the best people to sit in these seats,” Robinson said. “I want to do my best to hear from a wide range of people and viewpoints, engaging students, staff, parents and community members. I hope everyone feels comfortable reaching out to me at rrobinson@telluride.k12.co.us.”
