At its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, Mountain Village Town Council is scheduled to consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment to the existing Lot 109R PUD.
The consideration is scheduled to begin at 3:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The Town of Mountain Village and applicants will also hold a site walk of Lot 109R and associated town-owned property on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. There may be a quorum of Town Council members, however, no formal action will be taken during the site walk. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
The project applicant is Tiara Telluride LLC, which owns the Mountain Village Hotel site, located where North Village Center Parking lot currently sits. The 109R PUD (also known as Mountain Village Hotel PUD) was first approved in 2010 and has received two PUD amendments that extended its vesting period, which was set to expire in December 2022. In August 2022, Town Council voted to extend the PUD vesting rights for a third time through September 2023.
The luxury hotel brand Six Senses has provided a letter of intent to operate the proposed hotel. The project proposes 50 hotbeds, 20 condominiums, 31 lodge units, 18 employee dorms, two employee apartments, restaurants, conference space, hotel amenity spaces and improvements to Village Center plazas.
Improvements to abutting town-owned open space, including back-of-house access, the Village Center trash enclosure and stair access from Mountain Village Boulevard to the Village Center Plaza area, are also proposed. There are also plans for 22 subterranean parking spaces, which weren’t in the initial scope. The current maximum height is 88 feet, 9 inches, which was previously reduced after receiving feedback from officials.
During a Dec. 1 meeting, the Mountain Village Design Review Board approved a final design review and provided a recommendation to Mountain Village Town Council on the major subdivision and rezone associated with the major amendment to the 109R hotel project.
The final design review passed with a 5-2 vote, as board members Scott Bennett and David Craige opposed the latest design. The major subdivision and rezone recommendations passed unanimously.
Most board members agreed at the time that the design is an improvement from the initial plans and commended the team for taking their comments and concerns seriously in tweaking the project.
“I think they have worked hard to address all our concerns and work with it to make it an interesting building. You guys have been responsive to our needs,” board member Greer Garner said, noting that she’d still like to see more about the overall exterior light the hotel will give off — a point of discussion during the December meeting. “ … I really do embrace the experience that you're trying to create, because I think it's something that the core needs. And it's life-giving. … I really think that they've created a great product. And I do think it's going to be a notable building (in the core), which is a great thing to have because we don't have that.”
The most discussed aspects of the project at the design board meeting included exterior lighting and associated lighting fixtures, common area landscaping and furniture, vehicle access, and the placement of the trash enclosure. Bennett cited the building’s height as his main reason for dissenting, while Craige noted the lighting, among other things, after the vote.
To view the application material, visit the Town’s current planning webpage at townofmountainvillage.com/current-planning.
Written public comments on the proposal may be addressed to Town Council and sent to council@mtnvillage.org.
The public is invited to attend all hearings and meetings virtually or in person. Meeting info and Zoom log-in information is posted on the town’s website, townofmountainvillage.com, on the “Town Council” webpage.
