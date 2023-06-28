'Do your part' and leave young wildlife alone

It happens every year: Wildlife are born, and start to become ambulatory. Then along come the humans, to “rescue” the young animals.
The result can be death for that animal. This happened in Yellowstone National Park, in May, when a tourist noticed a struggling newborn bison calf that had become separated from its mother as the herd crossed the Lamar River.
The man approached the calf, and pushed it away from the rushing water, up a hill and onto flat ground — along the roadway.
“Visitors later observed the calf walk up to and follow cars and people,” a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, District of Wyoming, said.
“Park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd, but their efforts were unsuccessful.”
The herd rejected the calf, and park staff euthanized it.
Many people wondered why the park would choose to euthanize an animal “instead of caring for it or sending it to a sanctuary,” and so Yellowstone park published an explainer.
“The calf’s behavior on roads and around people was hazardous, so rangers had to intervene,” the park acknowledged. “But it’s important to understand that national parks are very different than animal sanctuaries or zoos.”
The situation is similar in western Colorado, said district manager Kelly Crane of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“I haven’t gotten any calls about people trying to rescue fawns” this season, Crane said. “I did have a call about a fawn on the side of the road in Ouray.”
But when Crane does hear from someone who “found” a fawn, she’s clear about what to do with it.
“I tell them to put it back where they found it,” she said. “It very well might be too late, and the mother may abandon it. But we don’t take animals to rehabilitation. If you pick it up, you’re more than likely causing its death.”
Strong words, and wildlife officials mean them.
“In all of this, there’s one takeaway we really want to underscore: please give animals room to roam,” Yellowstone officials emphasized.
A recent release from CPW to Centennial State visitors — and residents — emphasized the same thing: “Respect wildlife by giving them space and leaving young wildlife alone to potentially avoid human-wildlife conflicts.”
“Be sure to keep dogs on leashes,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jason Duetsch has said. “Dogs can trigger aggressive behavior, and both moose and elk will chase a dog right back to their owner, presenting a dangerous situation.”
Baby animals are cute, “But they are still wild animals,” said Jeanette Lowen, lead code enforcement/animal control officer for the Telluride Marshal’s Department. “They can hurt you.” What’s more, “A mother will hurt you to protect her young.”
“A lot of babies will play dead” to protect themselves, Lowen said.
Leaving young alone — apparently helpless — can actually be a survival strategy.
“If you see a newborn fawn without its mother nearby, that is normal,” Duetsch has said. “Deer, elk and pronghorn hide their young for long periods of time while searching for food.”
The young have no scent, and therefore have less of a chance of attracting predators.
“Leave them be unless they’re truly in the road or have been hit,” Lowen said. “If they’ve been hit, then we want to know about it, but never approach them. An injured animal is a dangerous animal. Never handle them. Always leave them an escape route.”
Kelly Crane said there is one exception when it comes to rescuing wildlife: “If you find a nest that’s been blown out of a tree, putting it back in the tree can be a good idea,” she said. “The only thing we take to be rehabilitated is raptors: hawks, eagles and owls. And raptors aren’t so much abandoned, as injured.”
Other fauna, she added, “We just don’t take in.”
If you see wildlife that appears sick or injured, leave it alone. Call a local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office and speak to a wildlife officer for guidance. To find the closest office, see the map at tinyurl.com/bdhac5n7.
Associate editor Ashley Bunton contributed to this report.
