Abundant precipitation this winter and spring has resulted in rising rivers as the snow melts.
And the waters aren’t even at their peak yet. That will happen next month.
“This year, the highest flows will be in late June, and will go into early July,” said Tanya Ishikawa, executive director of the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership. She hopes those who recreate on local waters will take care now.
People often head to the Uncompahgre at Rollans Park, in downtown Ridgway, with its relatively low flows, early in the season.
“The water is higher and faster and riskier than it was last year” (when it peaked on May 16), Ishikawa said. “It’s also cold.”
“The Unc above Ridgway Reservoir is not controlled,” and so will run even deeper and faster still.
“I hope people will be careful around Rollans Park and watch their children and pets carefully right now” and especially over the next few weeks, when flows will be especially high, Ishikawa said. “Boat with a friend. You have an extra layer of protection.”
Redvale resident Richard Zehm, 72, was rafting with a friend on the Dolores River 6.6 miles south of Bedrock last Wednesday, May 10, when “they struck a rock and overturned,” according to a report in the Montrose Daily Press. “Zehm’s friend survived and flagged down assistance from others rafting nearby. The other rafters recovered Zehm and brought him to a boat ramp, where first responders were on-scene.”
They could not save Zehm. This season’s higher, faster waters “are very concerning to us as first responders,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said. “There’s a lot of snowpack in the mountains right now,” and as the snow melts, “it definitely runs downhill. This type of snow, and runoff, is pretty unusual. We haven’t had runoff like this” in some time.
“The Uncompahgre Plateau is really saturated with a lot of water, which will definitely dump into the Dolores and the San Miguel River too,” Lillard added. “We’re trying to caution kayakers and rafters to make a game plan, and have the right equipment: be sure to wear Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) and helmets, and let people know where you’re going. I’m pretty sure the guys rafting the Dolores last week were experienced; it was just one of those things where their raft overturned, and they were pushed out. The snowmelt in that water was very cold, and probably a shock to their systems.”
In addition to rocks, the high waters pose other dangers right now, Lillard said. “We’ve been seeing quite a lot of debris in streams, which is also kind of uncommon, like limbs and snags from cottonwood trees.
“We’ve had drownings here on the Unc even when the water was considerably lower,” the sheriff added. “There’s a lot of pools with a heck of an undertow. We had a drowning on the Unc behind the sheriff’s office; the victim was trapped in there for two days. He never did come back up. We were able to pull him out with the dive team. The waters right now are deceiving, and they’re swift. Use extreme caution if you’re on the Dolores, or the San Miguel or the Uncompahgre. The rivers may look gentle” in spots. But the flows “are really going to town.”
“The river is up and wide and it is fast,” Montrose County Coroner Rick Fellabaum said. “In my personal opinion, it is too dangerous to be going into these waters until this thing gets back down to where we get a normal flow. At the very least, where a helmet and a PFD.”
Flow on the Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir (where the rafting accident last week took place) is controlled. “Raftable flows” are 1,200 cubic feet per second (CFS), equivalent to about 7.48 gallons per second, according to the National Weather Service.
On May 10, according to an update on the Dolores Water Conservancy District’s website, the river was high on purpose: hydrologists had “increased releases to 3,400 CFS, up from 3,200” the previous day.
“So far, increased releases have balanced early runoff into McPhee, which has reached a water surface elevation of 6918.3 feet and is slowly increasing,” an update at doloreswater.com explained. “With the reservoir approaching full, operators are balancing outflows with inflows to minimize reservoir gains, and so lose some discretion in regards to release rates. This is especially true this year, when low snowmelt has filled the reservoir weeks earlier than predicted.”
Releases were expected to remain at 4,000 CFS until today (Thursday), according to the conservancy.
“Currently, we are planning to reduce releases for Memorial Day weekend,” the river conservancy added. “The plan is to get releases down to 1,200 CFS by May 30,” in part to accommodate a fishery sampling from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“On June 1, releases are expected to ramp back up to a flow that stabilizes the reservoir elevation.”
