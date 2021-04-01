When Telluride Historical Museum Executive Director Kiernan Lannon gave his annual report to Telluride Town Council Tuesday he told a tale that would have had every other nonprofit director’s head nodding in somber agreement. Except they were probably laughing, too, as Lannon’s report was liberally peppered with humor, levity that doubtless contributed to his organization’s grit and determination through a public health crisis that upended the best-laid plans.
Shaggy headed after a year of living through the COVID-19 pandemic, Lannon detailed the museum’s year. As with most other people, businesses and nonprofits alike, the year was not without challenges.
“I'm going to run you through how our year went. Spoiler alert on that. We've had better years, we’ve also had worse years,” Lannon said. “This is 2020 in three acts. So January through February we are absolutely pumped … we have the new strategic plan on the way, we have an exciting new exhibit we're planning, and program and event potential through the roof. We're going to overhaul our gift shop. We are just absolutely pumped; this is going to be our year. Then, of course, … wait, wait, wait … then for the rest of the year, it is pivot, a word I've come to love, but I'm feeling like an expert in.”
Faced with first a lockdown and then the cautious exploration of how best to conduct business while abiding with public health orders that severely limit gatherings, Lannon and his staff realized the museum’s major fundraisers would have to be axed. They also needed to create protocols so they could safely welcome visitors inside the building. Still, the museum’s finances took a hit.
“There was record low visitation and program participation, not to be that surprised,” Lannon said. “We did have an operating deficit for the first time in five years of around $18,000. But, you know, I guess that's not too, too shabby considering there was a pandemic. And then, in a feat of sheer cunning, we decided we weren't going to apply for a Telluride Foundation Community Grant for the year, so there went another $15,000 out the window. But then again, this is why we spent the last four or five years obsessively trying to build up our reserves.”
Those reserves and a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan (forgiven) helped keep things solvent. All in all, Lannon explained, things could have been worse. Though admissions sputtered, program participation numbers came in at 1,027, and a pivot (there’s that word again) to outdoor events such as walking and cemetery tours, plus an energized effort to keep the museum visible via social media, made for a less dire overall picture. Lannon’s humor kept things in perspective.
“On the bright side, categorically, this is the best we've ever done in a global pandemic,” he said. “We far outpaced our numbers in the Black Death and in the 1918 influenza pandemics.”
Membership numbers also took a dive, a phenomenon Lannon attributed to the lack of the museum’s high profile events, which usually serve to remind attendees to re-up existing membership, or become new members. Despite the challenges of the year, Lannon said he and his staff were deeply grateful for the continued community support.
“I'm very happy with — again, given everything going on — the fact that people would, with all the uncertainty, find time and space to give to the museum … it was absolutely incredible,” he said. “The community support for us has always been great and we can’t appreciate that enough. But we felt a lot of support from the community and I do want them to know how appreciative we were.”
Council member Tom Watkinson praised the organization’s efforts and reminded the public of the ongoing fundraiser of the sale of historic prints created by fine art photographer Lindsey Ross. He also noted the museum’s robust social media presence.
“I know it's been tough, but you guys have been plowing through and doing what you can, which is great,” Watkinson said. “Every time I open up Instagram there's something from you guys.”
Lannon added that the museum’s print library of historical photographs rivaled that of the Denver Public Library, a collection that is well known in historical circles. Learn more at telluriedmuseum.org.
Council member Lars Carlson said the cemetery tour he took was a hair-raising and educational excursion.
“It was a phenomenal tour and highly recommended,” Carlson said. “It was also very interesting what Teresa (Koenigsknecht, the museum’s director of programs and exhibits) did with the tour, and comparing it to our current situation with COVID and the Spanish flu from 100 years ago. It's a little eerie but also very interesting and extremely informative. It was cool. It was good.”
For the year ahead, the museum staff is excited to show off its revamped museum store and the Mahoney Gallery, an exhibition of Telluride’s ski history named after the late ski pioneer, Senior Mahoney. Also on tap is work on a few crucial building maintenance projects, such as its balky furnace. And, with an anticipated loosening of restrictions on crowd sizes, Lannon and crew are looking forward to hosting events such as Feasting on History and its annual Halloween festivities, among others.
“Please get your shots, folks,” he implored.
Mayor DeLanie Young also heaped praise on the museum and its staff.
“The museum is amazing and I know how hard you worked on that, so thank you,” she said. “I'm looking forward to lots of your outdoor events, and I'm ready to get back to learning about the history of our town.”
Lannon concluded by letting the public know of a staff opening at the museum created by former marketing and events coordinator Pepper Raper’s departure to open her own business.
"We just want to get back to work doing what we love to do," he said.
The museum’s final day of operations until it reopens in June is Saturday (tomorrow). Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 970-728-3344 for an appointment, or register online at telluridemuseum.org.
