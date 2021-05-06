Birders watch a lot of species, and make a lot of lists during popular events — the Christmas Bird Count and Great Backyard Bird Count come to mind.
But hold on to your binoculars, twitchers, because the biggest bird count of them all comes Saturday.
You’re invited to participate without even leaving your home.
Regardless of where you go — or even if you don’t — there is likely to be much to see. That’s because millions of migratory birds are on the wing between April and May. On Saturday, a human flock of admirers, many thousands strong and from all over the globe, will point their spotting scopes to the sky (or just out the window) in honor of Global Big Day. These citizen birders will report their findings to eBird, a joint project from the Cornell Ornithology Laboratory and the Audubon Society that allows citizen-scientists to track what they see, in real time, from anyplace on Earth. The project “transforms your bird sightings into science and conservation,” as the website explains it. “Your sightings contribute to hundreds of conservation decisions and peer-reviewed papers, thousands of student projects, and help inform bird research worldwide.”
Participating in Global Big Day — which goes from midnight to midnight May 8, in whatever time zone you’re located — is straightforward.
First, sign up for a free eBird account at tinyurl.com/3ahsfkm2.
Second, watch birds (“even 10 minutes of birding from home counts”).
Third, report what you see to eBird either online or via an app you download to your phone (which this reporter did before she finished typing this sentence).
Finally, follow along throughout the day as participants from more than 170 countries report what they see on eBird’s Global Big Day webpage.
“The Great Backyard Bird Count and the Christmas Bird Count are big, but this is the one that generates some of the most the excitement in North America, because of the return of the migrants” from neotropical climes in Central and South America to the U.S. and spots farther north, “where their breeding grounds are,” said Zach Hutchinson, the community science coordinator for Audubon Rockies. “Last year, during the pandemic, Global Big Day marked a new record for a single day of birding; over 50,000 people from 175 countries participated, and more than 120,000 checklists were submitted to eBird. This database allows us to look at trends and cyclical movements on a grander scale” than ever before, and the day itself “is a celebration of the birds around us.”
There is another way not only to celebrate birds, but also to help them on their migratory journey: by turning your lights out at night. So-called “lights out alerts,” a joint initiative from researchers at the Colorado State University Aeroco Lab, the Cornell Ornithology Lab and UMass/Amherst, actually tracks the project of migratory birds and predicts when they will be overhead in the greatest numbers. A high alert night — like the one last night — “is one that will see a tremendous amount of migration activity overhead. These events, which account for (about) nine nights per season, account for about half of all seasonal migratory activity. Last night and tonight (Friday) “might be two of our biggest nights of migratory activity overhead this spring. You’re talking up to seven million birds over Colorado’s airspace, and this is all of Colorado. We’ll have large numbers of migrants passing through the night sky,” Hutchinson said.
“People might imagine they can go out and see birds blanketing the airspace, but you’re not going to actually see seven million birds. You might see several thousand if you stayed out all night, though. And if you’re in the right place — someplace very quiet, above the ground — you’ll be able to hear the ‘contact notes,’ the call notes of birds communicating with each other. I would imagine you might be able to hear migratory shorebirds, certainly, and maybe kingbirds, vireos and thrushes: this week is the start of a major wave of Swainson’s thrushes that is expected to pass through.” You might also begin seeing more birds: “Two days ago, I hadn’t seen a Spotted Towhee all season,” said Hutchinson, who lives in central Wyoming. “Yesterday I had eight, and today I have two males singing around my house.”
A good rule of thumb is to turn your lights out by midnight at the latest in April and May (birds migrate in darkness, and lights make it difficult for them to navigate). To learn more about the CSU Aeroco Lab and see Lights Out Alerts, visit aerocolab.com.
