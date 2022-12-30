The year 2022 began with a fervent hope that the COVID-19 pandemic, then nearly two years on, would soon ebb. The desire to return to something approaching “normal” was shared by all who call Telluride home. But in January, we were in the midst of yet another spike in cases, this time by a pernicious variant known as omicron.
Still, it seemed that transitions — and in January, there were quite a few — would be the theme for the beginning of the new year. Mountain Village named Paul Wisor as its new Town Manager. At the Telluride Foundation, its long-serving executive director Paul Major passed the leadership baton to Jason Corzine and San Miguel County appointed its latest Poet Laureate, naming Joanna Spindler to the post. Telluride Tourism Board began what would be a deep reorganization and saw its CEO, Michael Martelon, quietly step aside.
In a year that would be filled with work on providing workforce housing, Norwood’s Planning and Zoning board approved the plat that would become Pinion Park, a project spearheaded by the Telluride Foundation.
February’s chill was offset by San Miguel County’s Public Health Department announcing that it would rescind its emergency ordinance requiring wearing face masks in all public indoor spaces. Cautiously and with some relief, we ventured, full-faced into the crowds. Part of the guarded sense of liberation was that Moderna, one of the pioneering pharmaceutical companies that had produced a vaccine that protected against the coronavirus, announced that second doses — boosters — had been green-lighted by federal agencies.
Land banking, a tool in local governments’ quiver of ways to address the lack of regional workforce housing, in March took a notable — and controversial — step forward with the news that the county and the Town of Telluride had partnered in acquiring a swath of land on windswept Deep Creek Mesa off Last Dollar Road adjacent to the Telluride Regional Airport. Diamond Ridge, as it is known, so began its tenure of public scrutiny in the course of 2022.
Also in March, Gabriella Moorman, a local parent with children in the Telluride public schools, joined a wave of parents in other U.S. school districts who sought to challenge the district’s policies on pandemic protocols, curriculum and other issues viewed as contrary to conservative views. The cudgel? A threat to file a claim against the district’s insurance policy. The Telluride community was having none of that, and in-person and via Zoom, 500 people showed up in a decisive show of support for the school board.
That bomb paled in comparison to the shocking invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Locals rallied their support to either provide supplies to the Ukrainian people or to help them leave their once-peaceful country.
And, the Gondola turned 25 years old. The popular mode of transportation between the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village carries millions of passengers each year. Local officials continue to meet as the scenic ride nears the end of both its useful life and the current funding agreement that supports it. Among topics of ongoing talks are the potential for new stations, a total upgrade and just how “The G” will be funded going forward.
In the blessed quiet that descends on the valley once the chair lifts have ground to a halt, government officials announced that a $5 million grant had been awarded to the county and Telluride for the purchase of the Diamond Ridge parcel. And work began to rezone a portion of that property to accommodate what officials hope will be a cluster of workforce housing. By year's end, a legal challenge would overturn that zoning.
May brought the eternal hope that is spring and the official start to the festival season. First at the plate was Mountainfilm with its first in-person Memorial Day gathering since 2019. The festival retained an element of its virtual programming, but the joy of rubbing elbows with others celebrating natural wonders, human resilience and a melting pot of worldviews was downright palpable.
And as part of its restructuring, Kiera Skinner was hired to lead the revamped Telluride Tourism Board, which swiftly got to work partnering with local governments with an eye toward crafting an educational awareness campaign for a region some felt was overburdened during the pandemic.
“We’re back” was the message shouted by festivals and events from the highest mountaintops starting in June. The Telluride Bluegrass Festival — with its improbable but embraced headliner, Tenacious D —returned in all its glory, sans corrals, social distancing, or limited numbers. So, too, did the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Wild West Fest, as well as the intimate classical series, MusicFest.
But, with waning immunity, either from vaccines or prior infections, COVID-19 reminded us we’re not — and will likely never be — fully out of the woods. Cases rose as we mingled and public health officials continued to urge vaccines and boosters.
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned a woman’s right to bodily autonomy caused ripples in notably progressive Telluride. Pro-choice supporters took to the streets in demonstrations marked with outrage and shock.
July started on a more somber note, as we remembered longtime local, former mayor and overall respected community voice, Stu Fraser, who passed away at 78 June 20.
The return to normalcy continued with the first Fourth of July parade since the pandemic started, which was a little extra enthusiastic, given the unexpected break.
The local arts scene thrived in July, as the Sunset Music Series was given the greenlight, Ah Haa debuted its brand new HAHA experience, and Mindbender Art expanded “The Unknown Zone.” SBG Productions also announced it was taking over Telluride Gay Ski Week.
Paul Reich was named the Telluride Hospital District board chair at the beginning of August, while officials continued to explore a new facility and named Chris Darnell the new med center CEO. Telluride Town Council talked short-term rental data, and goals and objectives. Mountain Village began exploring affordable-housing options in Ilium and. Pinion Park efforts proceeded in Norwood.
The Telluride Film Festival did not disappoint in September, as a star-studded schedule was announced to much applause. A group of skateboarding blue bloods held a fundraiser to help build a skatepark in Rico, complete with local band Punk Sux providing support. On the Town Park main stage, the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival welcomes legends like Gov’t Mule and Buddy Guy to town.
Cynthia Wyszynski was also named next Colorado Elks’ president in September.
Near the end of the month, the unfathomable happened, as local Hilaree Nelson perished in the Himalayas. The trail-blazing big mountain skier was remembered for her grace and humility as much as her legendary accomplishments.
In celebrating community, the Telluride Foundation announced in October it awarded the 2022 Volunteers of the Year honor to Claudia Garcia Curzio, Julia Millan Avila and Andres Jacinto Alonzo for their exemplary leadership in the community. Mountain Village focused on two hotel projects near the core, while regional officials talked about the future of the gondola system.
Similarly, local entities worked together on a regional affordable housing map, beginning in November. The county started its East End Master Plan process, while Pinion Park homes came online.
Telluride senior Emma Righetti received First Team All-SJBL status for volleyball. She helped the Lady Miners finish a third-place 4-4 in 2A SJBL play, 5-6 in all official league matches, and 11-12 overall after an October stretch drive which saw THS go 5-2.
The final month of 2022 featured more governmental work on affordable housing projects, including the Voodoo lot in Telluride, and approval of Mountain Village’s comprehensive plan amendments. The holidays arrived with a successful Noel Night and Holiday Prelude, as December ended with some much-needed snowfall just before the New Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.