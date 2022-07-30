One of the most amazing things about Telluride and Mountain Village is the community. Members of the fire department and police department are important members of the community and are typically only seen when called into action. To bridge that gap between the community and those that keep them safe, the Mountain Village Police Department is joining with Village Court Apartments for National Night Out Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"This is a great event for the community to get to know and interact with its local first responders. Some of the agencies attending are the Mountain Village Police Department, Telluride Marshal's office, San Miguel Sheriff’s office, Colorado State Patrol, Telluride Fire/EMS Department, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the San Miguel Resource Center," said Matthew Moir, the Deputy Chief of Police for the Town of Mountain Village.
National Night Out (NNO) was started 38 years ago and is part of the National Association of Town Watch (NATW). NNO is a nationwide community-building event that aims to prompt positive and genuine relationships between law enforcement and citizens. According to the NATW’s s website, over 38 million neighbors and 16,000 communities participate each year on the first Tuesday of August.
This is the 10th year VCA and the Mountain Village Police Department have worked together on the event. Free barbeque with hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, a bouncy castle, and corn hole will be open to the public. The police and fire departments will also be giving tours of their respective vehicles, including a look inside a police car, fire truck, and ambulance.
"We've got a pretty significant population that hasn't had, or taken, the opportunity to interact with law enforcement and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) unless the 911 button goes off," said John Bennett, chief of the Telluride Fire Protection District that encompasses Mountain Village, Telluride and the east end of the county.
The fire department will discuss and talk with attendees about wildfire mitigation, evacuation zones, and basic fire safety within homes. The fire and police departments will promote and explain CodeRED, an app and notification system used throughout the region. Sign-up is available through the San Miguel County website (sanmiguelcountyco.gov). Systems like CodeRED and ReadyOp help keep the community up to date and informed about emergencies in real-time.
"National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances," stated NATW.org.
NNO was started in the suburbs of Philadelphia when Matt Peskin, a local Community Watch program volunteer, introduced a community newsletter sharing the happenings in the neighborhood. In 1981 Peskin founded the National Association of Town Watch, which provided resources and tools for communities to stay informed and connected. The NNO campaign was introduced in 1984 and has been going strong ever since.
"National Night Out grew to become a celebration beyond just front porch vigils and symbolic efforts amongst neighbors to send a message of neighborhood camaraderie. Neighborhoods across the nation began to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more," said NATW.org.
Festivities will take place in Mountain Village at the Village Court Apartments. Connor Reilly, Property Manager for VCA, believes the area to be a great location to host the event as it is convenient and encourages neighbors to come outside and meet one another and engage with law enforcement. Reilly's favorite part about the event is seeing the community come together, laugh, and enjoy one another's company.
"The games we provide let the kids have a fun time and burn some energy. The parents will have a chance to meet and speak with other parents and residents. Plus, they both get to enjoy the food the fire department provides for free," said Reilly, "I really enjoy National Night Out and think it helps build a better community."
