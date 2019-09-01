On a fine, late summer Friday, Lone Tree Cemetery is an inviting place. The “quiet residents” jokes aside, the resting place for more than a century’s worth of Telluriders is actually vibrant with activity. A dog dashes after a ball, music from a radio drifts from where workers are repairing an entry gate, and I am not the only one walking from stone to stone, letting the stories lead the way.
The place is alive with Telluride’s history, and Friday from 4-6 p.m., the Telluride Historical Museum and the Lone Tree Cemetery Board are co-hosting Remembrance Day, in which local historians and raconteurs positioned by a number of gravesites will tell the stories of those that now lie in rest.
Museum director Kiernan Lannon said the event, which is a fundraiser for the cemetery, will highlight not only the historical significance of the beautiful swath of land east of town, but its continuing significance to the community.
“As an historical record, it’s invaluable,” Lannon said. “But it’s also a valuable symbol of community. It’s the final place that people will be.”
According to the plaque located at the Lone Tree’s Colorado Avenue entrance, the land was dedicated in 1887 by George Andrus, whose young son was the first person interred at the grounds. The headstones reflect a diverse community, one with an industry — mining — that was powered by immigrants from all over the world. More than 21 nations are represented at the cemetery. Cemetery officials estimate there are more than 2,000 burials and many are without stones or markers. The work, Lannon said, is never-ending.
“There so much to do,” he said. “The museum uses it the most and we felt a responsibility to help them out.”
The museum conducts weekly cemetery tours in the fall.
Slope movement has undoubtedly shifted the location of many graves, and Lannon said that the cemetery board hopes to be able to use ground-penetrating radar to determine where the deceased have moved. A fence project is in the works, and tree work is ongoing. The cemetery is funded by a small mill levy and is overseen by a three-person board that directs projects and a small maintenance staff.
“We’re hoping to raise awareness and show that the cemetery is worth supporting,” Lannon said. “Lone Tree doesn’t have a lot of resources. There are a finite number of plots to sell, and the mill levy is nominal.”
For Remembrance Day, visitors can enter through either the Colorado Avenue entrance, or via the gate at the eastern terminus of Columbia Avenue. At 10 of the gravesites, there will be people on-hand to tell the stories of the people who are laid to rest there. Telluriders represented during the evening’s event span the entire history of the town, from soiled dove Lizzie Dailey to former county commissioner and renowned painter, Elaine Fischer.
Art Goodtimes will regale visitors with highlights of Fischer’s extraordinary life. He’s an apt host for Fischer’s simple site — he was her colleague on the Board of County Commissioners, and like Fischer, revels in the dance of the written word. Her service to her community will be his focus.
“(I’m excited about telling) how she dedicated her life to public service after Mark died, and then re-discovered her great talent for painting near the end of her life,” Goodtimes said.
Cemeteries, he said, “are a visible sign” of the memories all of us hold for the departed.
Other presenters include Ashley Boling, who will tell the story of the Remine brothers, who fought on opposite sides during the Civil War; Lauren Bloemsma, who will detail John McCarron’s life as a doctor and outdoor enthusiast; local poet Kiersten Bridger will stand by Lizzie Dailey’s grave and explain how one of Telluride’s infamous Red Light District’s sex workers is now residing on the “good” side of town; and Dick Unruh an attorney and one of Telluride’s living outlaws, will keep the labor war’s first casualty, John Bartell’s memory alive. Many other notable Telluriders will also have their stories told Friday evening.
“We don’t want these stories lost,” Lannon said. “They matter. History is keeping the essence of these really good people alive as they rest.”
Remembrance Day, Lannon said, is an open house format and visitors can wander as they wish. A donation of $20 is being requested at either entrance.
Lone Tree is funded, in part, by limited property tax revenues, as well as funds derived from the sale of interment rights to cemetery plots, plaque spaces on the Memorial Wall and donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.