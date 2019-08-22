Colorado Student Leaders Institute (COSLI) is the newest member of the 25-state Governor’s School network, a 50-plus year institution that provides academic summer institutes for qualified high school students. Since 2016, ninth- and 10th-graders from across the state live at the University of Colorado at Denver campus for the month of July, where they study STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) or international social studies. Two rising juniors from Telluride High School — Rhys Chambers and Sophia Watkins — were the first students from San Miguel County to attend the program.
According to Kayla Gabehart, associate director of the program, approximately 150 participants apply each year. This year, 62 scholars were selected from around the state: 42 percent were from urban areas, 41 percent suburban and 12 percent rural.
Gabehart said that while half of the students receive scholarship money, a $400 financial obligation is expected of all participants.
Chambers secured $350 in funding from The Pinhead Institute and $50 from high school principal Sara Kimble, while Watkins secured a $350 grant form the Just for Kids Foundation and also received $50 from Kimble.
“Rhys and Sophia are both strong, motivated young women,” Kimble said. “I had no issue sponsoring two women who I believe are growing into strong leaders. They have been essential in the development of the Youth Hangout and creating a safe space for kids to go.”
Both Watkins and Chambers consider themselves academics. Watkins chose to “major” in the STEAM program, along with two-thirds of the program’s scholars, while Chambers “majored” in the International Social Studies program.
Each year, COSLI must raise $40,000 to release necessary state-legislated funds to make the program available to students. Part of that funding comes from short-term group business lab projects that students undertake while on campus.
“Each group of students starts a business, and the money they make from that business during camp goes back into COSLI to help pay for students for the following year, which is really cool,” Watkins explained.
Her STEAM group engineered “Clip Jacks,” small 3D cord protectors for phones and headphones, raising about $275 and earning the Longevity Award.
Chambers’ group raised $850 in profit from their business called “Dorm Dash,” a service that delivers day-to-day essentials — soap, plates, silverware and snacks — to students living in dorms.
COSLI scholars also had to complete a social problem lab, during which they addressed social problems in the state. Chambers’ group studied police brutality in Aurora, while Watkins’ group grappled with sustainability around Colorado’s infrastructure and development by using storage containers from trains to build houses and exploring the possibility of producing electricity from wastewater.
The final project involved independent study for National History Day, as students developed a 25-source annotated bibliography to support a research topic on Colorado history. Chambers is researching the life and accomplishments of Clara Brown, the first African American businesswoman to live in the state after being freed.
“We are required to stick with History Day,” she said. “We had to sign a contract which requires us to work outside of school this year to complete our projects.”
For her History Day project, Watkins is researching the 1962 Abortion Act, a bill passed in Colorado enabling women to seek abortions if they are victims of rape or incest. Colorado was the first state in the union to do so. Chambers and Watkins will present their completed projects at a regional science fair-like competition in Durango in March.
Both scholars agree that their favorite part of the program was interacting with the other students who attended COSLI. They met students who were originally from Pakistan, India and Africa.
Notably, at least 50 percent of COSLI scholars must be eligible for free and reduced lunch and/or be first generation prospective college students.
“This fosters diversity and overall makes our program richer and more impactful,” Gabehart said. “As students meet other individuals who do not look like them and who are from geographically removed areas of the state.”
Watkins, who has spent her entire life in Telluride, said that befriending students from different places, incomes, experiences and cultures was inspiring.
“Going to this camp was so humbling and eye-opening,” she said. “People were fighting for their citizenship and having to study for citizenship tests. People were in the Pakistan crisis and escaped with their family. There was a student who experienced the Rwanda genocide. It’s crazy that these kids were doing everything I was doing and they had all these challenges they were going through.”
While 80 percent of COSLI scholars elect to remain in state for college, neither Chambers nor Watkins know where they’ll end up after graduating. Even so, they appreciate the fact that having completed the program, they have automatically been accepted to CU Denver.
In addition to three college credits and impactful lessons in time-management and independence, the two scholars also earned high school civics credits and received early honor cords for their academic accomplishment.
“It felt good going into junior year with a warmed-up brain,” Watkins said. “Those credits are really awesome; you can save a lot of money down the road.”
