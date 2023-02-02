It doesn’t need to be snowing outside for local roads to get dangerous, fast.
An overturned pickup on the Dallas Divide last weekend was proof of that.
The truck had skidded off a stretch of pavement near Mile Marker 12, on State Highway 62, near Double RL Ranch.
Wind streaks across the highway were signs that the surface of the road had begun to freeze — and that the frozen zone was expanding.
That glassy surface is known as black ice. It’s called black because it’s invisible — it resembles the color of asphalt.
“Obviously, any high-mountain passes present their own unique challenges” when it comes to winter driving, Clayton Armstrong said.
“Monarch, Red, Lizard Head, all can be dangerous due to avalanches. CDOT does a phenomenal job of keeping our mountain passes open and accessible, but they can only do so much,” said Armstrong, a sergeant in the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s not feasible to have the mountain passes be completely clear. Wind will blow and freeze and thaw; there will always be ice. Mother Nature always wins.”
Before Armstrong was in SMC’s employ, he was a Colorado State Trooper stationed out of Montrose, whose route took him through Ridgway, up Lizard Head Pass and out to the West End.
“I covered a lot of crashes, and a lot were wildlife related,” Armstrong recalled. “People would swerve in order to miss an animal and would end up rolling their car.”
That brings us to one of Armstrong’s most important pieces of advice when it comes to winter driving. “Hit the deer. Hit the elk” if you see one in the road in front of you, he stressed. “That’s the best you can do. Your car is designed to take those impacts.” Swerving, and attempting to miss an animal, is much more dangerous. “Don’t ever swerve,” Clayton emphasized. “You never know this time of year — you might come around a blind turn, swerve to miss an animal in the road, and hit a patch of black ice. The best thing you can do is to steer straight.”
If you do hit an animal, and need to report it, wait until you can pull safely off the road and “come to a controlled stop.”
“Control” being the operative word: “This time of year, especially when I was a trooper covering crashes in San Miguel County, Ouray County and Montrose County, any time there was a snowstorm, our roadways would become snowpacked and icy,” Clayton said. “A lot of crashes had to do with speed. Probably 99.9 percent were related to driver-error and misjudgment, driving ‘over safe speed.’”
For example, when the road is icy, despite the fact that the posted speed limit is 55 mph, “with studded snow tires and 4WD, some people will continue to drive the speed limit,” Armstrong said. Studs and 4WD are no match for black ice: “Recognize that the speed limit may be 55. But when the roadway is icy, 25-30 mph is much safer.”
“I can tell you about a lot of problematic areas when it comes to wildlife” and other hazards, he said — local roads where dangers are compounded this time of year by the risk of black ice.
For starters, there is Keystone Hill, on State Highway 145.
“We get a lot of wildlife collisions there,” he said. “Everything from coyotes to deer to elk. Also, rockfall: Keystone Hill is one of our most problematic roads when the ice is melting, and after snowstorms.”
“The top of Dallas Divide, towards Placerville and the San Miguel County line,” from about Mile Marker 13 (close to where the pickup skidded off last weekend) to about Mile Marker 5, “near the Brown Ranch turnoff,” is also a problem when it comes to wildlife on the road, Armstrong said. “That whole corridor.”
And then there is Norwood Hill: “Rocks, always rocks, and lots of ice. It’s north-facing, and rarely gets sunlight this time of year.”
“Always be aware of potential avalanches and road conditions: snow and ice in shaded areas, cliffs and rockfall on a ‘shelfy’ road. Red Mountain Pass is a perfect example of this: the sun isn’t always on the roadway to help melt the ice. You have to be on your best game on twisty-turny roads.”
“We teach our cops, in emergency-vehicle operations training, to keep your eyes up on the roadway in the front of you.” It’s a good rule for citizen drivers, as well: “Keep looking about 150 yards ahead,” Armstrong advised. “If you perceive a problem ahead in the roadway, you’ll have time to react to it. If you’re not paying attention, if you’re so focused on looking directly in front of you, there’s no way you’ll be able to avoid that problem.”
And if you see emergency lights flashing, slow down. That’s not being polite — it’s the law.
“Cops have red-and-blue lights,” Armstrong said. “A snowplow’s lights are blue and amber.” Whatever the colors, “proceed with extra caution. Slow down, and if the vehicle is parked, move over and give them some room if it’s safe to do so.”
If the posted speed limit is over 40 mph, “you must reduce your speed by 20 mph” when you approach an emergency vehicle with flashing lights, Armstrong said. “If the speed limit is 40 mph, you must reduce your speed to 20 mph.” Across the state, the number of troopers dying not from gunfire, but from being struck by vehicles going too fast as they pass, and not taking care, “Is on the rise,” Armstrong said.
The last five cops who died on the job perished this way.
“It’s kind of scary and alarming.”
