With 2022 dwindling, the end of the current gondola operating agreement is only getting closer.
According to the agreement, which expires on Dec. 31, 2027, Mountain Village maintains and operates the gondola system, as well as provides offseason bus service when the gondola is closed during the offseasons. Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) funds a majority of gondola and maintenance operations, which are approximately $3.5 million annually, through a 3 percent Mountain Village real estate transfer assessment. One percent of Telski ticket sales also currently go toward gondola funding.
Mountain Village Town Council heard an update regarding the next steps in gondola planning, including recent news from the Gondola Leadership Committee, during a special meeting Thursday afternoon.
Miles Graham of Denver consulting firm GBSM gave a brief presentation to council members to start things off. He covered the process up until this point, particularly the most recent decisions the committee agreed upon such as exploring the option of replacing the current gondola system with a brand new one.
“In June of 2022, the decision was made with unanimous consensus in the leadership committee to pursue option three, which was the replacement of the current gondola with a new system, because there were significant benefits, with minimal drawbacks to doing that. And the costs being very comparable, the offset of updating the older system would have actually increased the total cost of ownership,” he said.
While committee members are currently on the same page to about the new gondola system, there are still a laundry list of questions to answer before bigger decisions are to be made.
“Certainly, there are key questions that need to be answered in terms of the funding strategy, local contributions and outside grants, the features that are most important to prioritize in a future system and what those future stations will look like” Graham continued. “In July, this was the major decision made at the last leadership committee meeting, we've been talking about the key questions we need to answer throughout this process. The first being who is our project sponsor and the direct recipient of federal funding going forward. It was the will of the leadership committee in the July 2022 meeting to designate the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation, or SMART, for that. Then initiate significant due diligence to explore the necessary capacity and program management needs for SMART, as well as bringing their board up to speed on this recommendation from the leadership committee. We are agendized for the SMART Board of Directors presentation on Sept. 8.
“And there still remains a number of questions that we're going to endeavor to answer in the future phase in terms of bringing in funding for this system. Where's that local match going to come from? And if so, where are those sources? Also, we need to determine what the operations and maintenance plans going to be for the future system.”
Components that will be discussed at future committee meetings include a post-2027 operating agreement, if needed, a deconstruction and salvage plan for the current gondola system, and conceptual design and preliminary engineering for a potential new system. The next committee meeting is Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Mountain Village Town Hall.
The committee is comprised of Mountain Village, Town of Telluride, San Miguel County, TMVOA, SMART and Telski officials. While committee members are all on the same page about the tentative plans for the future of the gondola, Mountain Village council members stressed the importance of local governmental officials attending the committee meetings as well before of the any aforementioned questions can be thoroughly answered and agreed upon.
“We all need to attend these meetings, when we were developing SMART, I can only count maybe a couple of times when one or two people didn’t show up. Everyone showed up. We didn't always agree. But we were pretty close to it, because we were all working with the same information. And so talking about funding right now, it's of no use, we need to talk about funding when we're all in the room together. Talking about who's going to operate it, it's great that we can say, ‘Well, in this room, we all feel SMART should.’ I don't want to talk about it here, we all need to be at the table,” Mountain Village mayor Laila Benitez said.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton and council member Patrick Berry are Mountain Village’s representatives on the committee, but anyone can attend the meetings, including community members.
To learn more about the gondola planning process, including the survey, visit OurGondola.org, or send questions to OurGondola@gmail.com or your local government representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.