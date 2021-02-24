COVID-19 is as much about numbers as it is about disease, and numbers drive public health policy. As positive cases decline countywide, San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin asked the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (sitting as the board of health) for support in commencing the application process with the state to move from Level Orange Extreme to a somewhat less restrictive Level Yellow. The change could go into effect by Monday, March 1.
“I’d like to consult with the state to validate our metrics,” Franklin said. “We are heading in the right direction.”
The Colorado Department of Health and the Environment will assess the county’s submitted figures before making a decision.
“Our two-week measurement period concludes Wednesday,” Franklin said in a news release. “We are cautiously optimistic at this time that we will soon be able to reduce restrictions, though we remain vigilant given the many unpredictable turns this pandemic has handed us. Our hope is that the worst is behind us given warming weather and vaccine distribution.”
With just four new positive cases each reported Friday and Tuesday, county officials attribute the decrease in numbers partially to public health policy.
“The increased restrictions of Orange Extreme, which were put into place in advance of the President’s weekend holiday population surge, have contributed to a declining rate of infection in visitors and locals,” Franklin said.
What may impact the decrease in numbers, however, are two factors, Franklin explained Wednesday.
“The steep decline could be attributed to fewer people getting tested and a lag in test returns,” she said.
Microgen, which conducts the free testing at the Lawson Hill intercept lot, sends saliva samples to its lab in Texas, where last week’s severe weather impacted power and water supplies there, as well as slowing shipping. Franklin reported that 590 people were tested last week, down from almost of 800 the previous week. Results have begun to arrive from last week’s shipping delays and complications at the testing labs. As of press time Wednesday afternoon, there were about 200 tests still outstanding, though Franklin anticipated they’d arrived later Wednesday evening.
Members of the public present were pleased that the downward trend in numbers would likely result in a move from Level Orange Extreme to Level Yellow, but many urged the commissioners and Franklin to make an immediate shift from Orange Extreme to Orange. Lodging and dining group representatives, as well as elected officials, argued that lifting restrictions such as 9 p.m. last call and a 50 percent lodging cap would go far to help those industries begin to recoup pandemic-related losses.
“If we move back to Orange it will be better for our businesses,” said Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez. “It’s a small step.”
Those sentiments were echoed by Dan Jansen, who sits on the Telluride Tourism Board.
“I see our community doing a good job,” he said. “I’m joining the chorus.”
Alpine Lodging CEO Larry Mallard, Telluride Mountain Village Restaurant and Bar Association President Megan Ossola, restaurant chef-owner Ross Martin and Matt Skinner of the Colorado Flights Alliance all spoke in favor of lifting the Extreme status.
“These last five weeks (of the ski season) will allow a little recovery,” Skinner said.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper expressed hesitancy.
“I’d be unwilling to make the quick switch without the outstanding test results and the latest wastewater treatment plant numbers,” Cooper said. “I think it would be too risky right now.”
Commissioner Kris Holstrom stated she’d be willing to support a change to help businesses, suggesting Friday as a compromise.
“Even just a few days of the weekend with fewer restrictions could help their bottom lines,” she said.
Franklin agreed to incorporate the delayed test results and make a decision by today (Thursday). County attorney Amy Markwell said redrafting the current public health order would be doable on short notice.
Fecal samples drawn from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant have been helpful to public health officials as they create policy. COVID detected in the samples is a bellwether for disease upticks, as the virus is shed in human waste before the infected individuals become symptomatic. Franklin reported there was a much smaller spike than expected post-Super Bowl when officials anticipated there were more gatherings of people from more than a single household.
What recent samples have detected, in addition to declining presence of the coronavirus, are variants, though they are not cause for concern, according to officials. Characterized in a news release as a “trace amount,” the variant detected bears neither the UK, Brazilian nor the South African markers, variants that health officials have described as more transmissible than COVID-19.
“The COVID virus is mutating all the time, that’s what RNA viruses do, and there are countless mutations that have been observed around the world so far,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, infectious disease expert and member of the public health advisory team. “The correct course of action is to continue monitoring.”
Mutations are normal and expected and its presence is not cause for alarm, according to public health officials.
Public health has confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received from Feb. 19-23. Of these cases, all four are confirmed as residents and actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. There have been 803 total COVID cases among residents to date with15 active cases.
County officials further stated that, “While observing a declining trend in positivity, maintaining current policy levels will help San Miguel County continue the downward trend over a two-week measurement period in order to evaluate potential reductions in future restrictions.”
To learn more about the county’s wastewater data and current COVID-19 metrics, visit sanmigeulcountyco.gov.
