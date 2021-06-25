Classic albums and other people’s kids have a way of making you feel too acutely aware of the passage of time. But unlike your buddy’s son who shot up from toddler size to shaving age in seemingly the blink of an eye, an excellent album, no matter how old, is timeless. Such is Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s classic masterpiece, “Déjà Vu,” which this year turned, gulp, 50. This month’s session of Listening Club, a Wilkinson Public Library program, will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, and will be a deep dive into an album few would argue is excellent. For this session’s host, Tom Nading, the connection to the record is personal.
“I tried to think about some of the themes and tropes that we kept talking about in all the Listening Club sessions,” Nading said. “First of all, I realized most people picked very personal records, something that they had some personal connection to, that had some level of meaning. So I wanted to pick something that I had an attachment to. And then there was also this concept of a road trip album. I feel like that term kept coming up on almost every Listening Club … somebody would say, ‘well it's a road trip album’ or ‘what's your favorite road trip album,’ so it was something that people were talking about in the club. I started thinking about something that I'm personally connected to and something that is also a road trip album, and this popped right into my head.”
The North Carolina native remembers listening to “Déjà Vu” on a cassette he said he likely absorbed from his parents’ music collection when he was six or seven years old. Clicked into his Walkman, Nading took the cassette with him on road trips.
“I remember being in the car with my family on road trips, and we would listen to music and all sing along, the whole family in the station wagon,” he said. “I remember this one in particular, because it's such a sing-along album in general. There's all this incredible harmony, and the multiple singers throughout every song. As a little kid I remember screaming these lyrics at the top of my lungs as we're rolling around two-lane highways in the South.”
Those singers, for the uninitiated, are David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young, who each contributed stellar tracks to this, the band’s second studio release for CSN and the first with Young. At sales of 8 million, it is the best selling record in each of the four musicians’ careers.
Listening Club takes a deep dive into records — which the library’s Laura Colbert has often described as “a book club for records” — and was a welcome, albeit virtual, gathering for music lovers during the pandemic. Nading kicked off the inaugural Listening Club session via Zoom last year with the Beatles’ “Abbey Road.” Listening Club switched from virtual to in-person last month for the first time when local musician Sam Burgess led a discussion on Nirvana’s “Nevermind.” Nading is looking forward to hosting in-person.
“The first thing that I noticed at Sam's last month was that it's so much more open to discussion,” he said. “You can comment on things and talk while the music is playing, which is something that was impossible on Zoom. I really want to hear from everybody in the club because there's a lot going on here. I want to hear other people's perspective. At Sam's Nirvana discussion everybody was talking and we were able to get so much more perspective, which is what it's all about.”
“Déjà Vu,” doesn’t so much as have a standout track, Nading said, but a standout side. Indeed, Side A’s opening track is “Carry On,” by Stills, followed by Nash’s “Teach Your Children,” then Crosby’s hippie anthem “Almost Cut My Hair,” which is then followed by Young’s “Helpless.” The side concludes with a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock,” one of three singles off the album.
“Side A of this album is remarkably good,” Nading said. “It opens with ‘Carry On.’ It really shows (their) harmony. Then you go to a cut that some people would skip over, ‘Teach Your Children.’ It doesn't have a lot going on lyrically but Jerry Garcia plays the steel part on it and the steel part is absolutely brilliant. And then you go into ‘Almost Cut My Hair, which is like an absolute staple song of this generation. It’s an incredibly powerful piece of music. And then you get “Helpless,’ which once again showcases the harmony. And then it closes out with an incredible Joni Mitchell cover. Wow. Hopefully we'll get to Side B but there's a lot to talk about there.”
The library has scheduled one Listening Club per month. Next month’s session on July 26, will be hosted by John Wontrobski who will lead a discussion on the Waitresses’ 1982 release “Wasn’t Tomorrow Wonderful.” Past Listening Club artists have included Prince, Tom Petty, Marvin Gaye, Bob Dylan and Manassas, a Stephen Stills project.
To ensure a seat for Monday’s Listening Club at 6 p.m. on the library’s east terrace, sign up at telluridelibrary.org.
