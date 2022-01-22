Smartphones can do pretty much anything nowadays, including finding and paying for an open parking spot. Six weeks ago, the ParkMobile application was implemented throughout the Town of Telluride in street parking areas and zones. The implementation was a joint effort between the Public Works department, the Telluride Marshal’s code enforcement team, the finance department, and the town manager's office. The app will not replace the meters but offers another way to pay for parking.
“We are completely separate from the pay station meters themselves. Individuals can continue to go to the pay station and pay with coins or with credit card or cash or however they've always done in the past,” said Garett Snook, the Director of Implementations at ParkMobile.
The app does not apply to lots or the free two-hour parking spots around the town. Instead of sticking a receipt in the dashboard of one’s car, users can type their license plate number into the app so that law enforcement can see if the vehicle’s spot has been paid for or not.
“We are communicating with the enforcement handhelds that the town’s enforcement staff carries around to verify when somebody has paid,” explained Snook.
If somebody creates an account, the credit card information and license plate number are saved to that user, allowing quick and easy payment when parking. There is also a guest feature, where information is required each time but not saved.
While there is a reservation option on the app, the Town of Telluride has only implemented the zoned hourly parking, explained Snook. The reservation feature, he said, can be used for festivals, private lots, etc.
The app has already been in the Town of Mountain Village since Nov. 2016.
“We have over 450 municipal clients from small towns to large cities all over the U.S.,” said VP of Sales Dave Holler.
Holler explained that the process is simple for getting the app up and running within a town.
“We typically engage with the town parking department to configure the ParkMobile app with the town's parking rates and rules. We also have signage and decals for meters that are approved by the Town and put up wherever ParkMobile will be accepted. These signs help our customers find the Zone they are in and that ParkMobile is accepted there,” Holler said.
Public information officer, David Nepsky, helped put the stickers on all the parking meters in town. One meter per block is located throughout the Telluride Business district. He hopes visitors and locals alike will enjoy “the ease of paying online via the mobile app.”
According to the ParkMobile website, “one in 13 drivers in the U.S. have the ParkMobile app on their phone.” Those visiting from other towns already with the app and an account set up will find it easy to use in Telluride, as the app can follow your location. Snook referred to the app as "in the cloud."
The app sends a phone notification when time is running out on a “meter.” If needed, users can add more time if it does not exceed the maximum time limit of three hours.
Chief Marshal Josh Comte foresees the biggest obstacle of the whole effort will be getting people to actually take advantage of, and utilize, the ParkMobile app.
“The biggest challenge will just be getting people to download the app and begin to use that rather than the meter. The meters will still work as usual; this is just another option to assist in paying for parking,” said Comte.
He is hopeful the app will streamline paying for parking in town.
The app can be downloaded from Google Play for Android or the App Store for iOS. For those who wish not to download the app the service is also available on mobile browsers through the parkmobile.io website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.