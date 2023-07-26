At a glance, Glânz Ghee is sunshine in a jar

Although Barbara Glanznig, known as Babsi to friends, used to employ heavy cast-iron pots to melt down pounds of butter to make her ghee, she had to switch them out for lighter, 22-quart stainless steel pots in order o accommodate the large amounts of orders she’s filling every week for her cottage food business, Glânz Ghee.
Glanznig’s cottage food business started, like many small businesses these days, as a gift from COVID.
“I used to host dinners monthly at my house,” said Glanznig. She served her homemade ghee to her guests.
Ghee is a specific type of clarified butter – traditionally from cow’s milk butter – that originates in the Middle East and India. Ghee is cooked on low heat for a longer time than clarified butter, allowing a maker to remove all of the milk solids from the final product. Ghee has a higher smoke point than clarified butter, too.
Glanznig has been making ghee “forever, for myself,” she said. Food is important to Glanznig, who said on her website, “My first and most influential teacher is my 94-year old Oma, Barbara, who not only passed on long forgotten recipes but also the understanding that food is extraordinarily powerful.”
According to Dr. Vasant Lad’s website (ayurveda.com) for the Ayurvedic Institute in Ashland, NC, ghee has a wide range of uses, as food and medicine, both topically and internally.
Glanznig said she started making ghee for her own health and then, “In 2015, I really ramped up my ghee making when I met my main teacher, Annie Pace, and she fine-tuned my technique.”
Pace is a lineage holder in the Ashtanga tradition and has a school in Crestone, Colo. Glanznig also practices and teaches Ashtanga yoga and led hiking trips before the COVID shutdown.
“When COVID hit and out of sheer desperation, when all my other sources of income fell away, I started to make ghee commercially,” she said.
She still teaches weekly classes — visit ashtangatelluride.com to learn more — but also spends hours now in her home kitchen, melting butter, straining and pouring ghee into jars adorned with her colorful, custom sateen label, created with the help of Gabe Zoline, her friend who owns and runs Cafe Bruno in Telluride.
Locally, Glanznig sells Glânz – pronounced like glance but with a British accent – Ghee at the Mountain Village Market on the Plaza on Wednesdays and at Telluride Farmers Market on Fridays.
Glanznig’s home kitchen is organized around ghee making and health. “It is a mostly Sattvic environment,” she said, referring to one of three energies in Yoga and Ayurveda. “Amongst other things, the house is onion and garlic-free, so there is no cross-contamination of tastes, smells, or energy.”
“Making ghee is part of how I make everything. I enjoy working in my own house because it’s where I am and everything is correct.”
Jessica Fertig, who owns Practice Telluride, where Glanznig teaches her yoga classes, uses Glanznig’s ghee. “Not all ghee is created equal. Babsi is very intentional in all she does, and you can taste that in her ghee,” she said.
Glanznig melts anywhere from 15-30 pounds of butter at a time, in 22-gallon pots, resulting in around 17 12-ounce jars per batch. Each batch takes a half-day of production and she sells around 30 jars at each market. She sources the butter as locally as she can. Currently, she orders from a small producer in Colorado Springs.
“I test-drove a lot of butter,” Glanznig said. “My current butter is really good: Not every butter wants to be ghee, and it took me a year to find the right fit. I hope to keep working with them.”
Glanznig also has a retail business (ghee-making for that takes place in a commercial kitchen, down valley). Cottage foods are required to be sold face-to-face or via the individual’s own online store, but ghee made in the commercial kitchen can be stocked onto shelves in someone else’s business.
For those interested in cottage food production, more information may be found at https://cdphe.colorado.gov/cottage-foods-act.
The Region 10 Small Business Development Council (SBDC), serving San Miguel, Ouray, Montrose, Delta, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties, is offering a Friday Foodies series of business classes this summer. The next class, on August 4, covers selling at farmers’ markets.
Links for preregistration and the SBDC resource library are at https://r10sbdc.org, or call 970-765-3130. On the website, click “What We Do” and then “Training” for a list of upcoming classes.
To find Glânz Ghee, buyers may want to visit the farm markets listed in this article or order online at glanzghee.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.