While Denver outdoor company, Weston, is most known for its line of snowboards and splitboards, it’s their skis that have been creating buzz recently.
Outside magazine recently named Weston's Grizzly skis one of the top backcountry skis of 2022.
“Although wider skis are often stiffer, straighter, and harder to turn, Weston gives its powder planks a more flexy, rockered tip and tail that make turning feel more like driving a jet boat than a barge. This extra playfulness let me pop from edge to edge while savoring the flow of every turn,” Outside's Scott Yorko wrote.
Locals interested in trying out a set of Weston skis will have the opportunity this weekend, as the company will be hosting a demo Saturday and Sunday at the base of Telski's Lift 4 in Mountain Village all day.
“Our ski line is really taking off. Right now, to the public, we only have two models of skis (105 underfoot and 118 underfoot), but they have been getting a bunch of love over the past year from Teton Gravity Research, Backcountry Mag and Blister Review out of Crested Butte,” Weston's Nate Dumais said. “Most people know Weston for our solids or our splitboards, typically. Not a lot of people know that we've been making skis, and they're really taking off. We're putting a lot more into the ski side of things over the next few years and starting to round things out. Hopefully getting up to seven or eight models of skis by 2024. … I will say they are turning heads for sure.”
Dumais, along with local Weston ambassadors Anton Kress and Justin Juarez, will be at this weekend's free demo, which is the company's first in Telluride.
“We've been really trying to over the past few years, but there was always a speed bump with us not being in any of the shops down there previously. Now we're in a couple of the dealers in town there, so that opened up a new avenue for us to demo. We're really stoked. This has been a long time coming, and I'm really jacked up on coming down this weekend. It should be a good time,” Dumais explained, adding Telluride Sports carries Weston boards and there are plans to get into more Telluride shops. Ridgway's Adventure Sports and Silverton's Cripple Creek Backcountry are also Weston dealers. “We're definitely attracting more attention in the San Juans. We have a pretty good stronghold in Silverton and Durango. … We know that each shop has its own persona. Some of the shops are probably leaning more toward our split line, while others will stick closer to the solid line. We've been letting everybody know (Weston will be in Telluride). Hopefully the shop kids can get out and come test the hell out of our stuff and spread the love that is Weston.”
Telski is just as stoked to host Weston.
“We are very excited to be hosting Weston at Telluride Ski Resort this weekend. This is a great opportunity for our guests to demo some award-winning splitboards, skis and snowboards from a company based here in Colorado,” said Alex Brown, Telski's events and sponsorship manager.
Dumais wants anyone interested to swing by and check out some gear. He explained snowboards, splitboards and skis will be available. The only thing people need to do is sign a digital liability waiver.
“We'll be setting up first thing in the morning right before lifts open and rolling right through the end of the day both days,” he said. “I always like to tell people get a good feel for the gear they're getting. A lot of times folks will take stuff out for a couple runs and come back, but I try to encourage people to go for a good hour or so, and get a good feel for the gear they're trying out.
“At the end, we give people a 15 percent off discount code for coming out and trying out our equipment. Hopefully they enjoy stuff so much that they take that and go pick something up off our online site afterwards.
For more information, check out the event page on Weston's Facebook (@westonbackcountry) of website (westonbackcountry.com)
“We're going to be in the area hanging out, slinging gear, and we're all looking forward to being down there. Hopefully we get a good turnout,” Dumais said.
