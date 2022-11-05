SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCT. 25
WEED FOR DAYS: Following a traffic stop, an arrest was made for a large amount of marijuana and an assortment of traffic violations.
FACT OR FICTION: A motorist was pulled over for having fictitious plates and was subsequently issued a summons on a number of traffic offenses.
OCT. 26
WHIFFED: Upon arrival at the location of a reported gas leak, deputies cleared after observing that Telluride fire had the situation under control.
WEST END ARREST: Sheriff's deputies responded to Egnar for a felony arrest warrant attempt. An Egnar man was located in San Juan County, Utah, by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, and was subsequently arrested on his felony warrant, as well as new drug and firearm charges.
DRUGS AND THEN SOME: A Norwood man was arrested on drug charges and other offenses.
OCT. 29
DID THEY HAVE A NAME?: A report of horses in the road was unfounded.
OCT. 28
UNREGISTERED: An unregistered vehicle earned a motorist a citation.
OCT. 27
MISSING UNTIL FOUND: A missing Dolores County man was found in that county.
OCT. 30
STUCK TRUCK: Whilst hunting in the Lone Cone area a hunter became enmired in the primordial muck. He and his 4-wheeled steed were extricated by a tow truck.
OVERDUE: Yet not. A reassuring text was received by the concerned party.
