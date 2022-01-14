DEC. 31

Seller: Karen Patterson 

Buyer: Paul and Sarah Miller     

Property: 46 Red Cliff Road, Placerville

Price: $785,000

JAN. 3

Seller: Tim O’Bryan  

Buyer: Andres Michelich and Kerstin May

Property: Panorama Lane TBD, Placerville

Price: $280,000

Seller: Christy Brown

Buyer: Philip and Patricia Du Toit

Property: Lawson Point (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $875,000

Seller: Slawson Trust

Buyer: Tom Lawrence   

Property: 310 South Fir St. No. 306A&B, Telluride

Price: $875,000

Seller: David Ancona  

Buyer: Daniel and Lori Reed

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 503

Price: $120,000

JAN. 5

Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC  

Buyer: CW Club Dev LLC

Property: 2 Coonskin Ridge Lane No. 2 & 7, Mountain Village

Price: $4.5 million

Seller: Joseph and Kristin Thompkins  

Buyer: Valentina Garcia 

Property: 904 Aurum St., Ophir  

Price: $950,000

Seller: Karla Barlow

Buyer: McIntosh Trust

Property: 215 Double Eagle Drive No. B1, Mountain Village

Price: $2.2 million

JAN. 6

Seller: Ondr Trust

Buyer: Michael and Audry Schaus

Property: 12 Elkstone Place Unit 103, Mountain Village

Price: $1.998 million

JAN. 7

Seller: Geller Trust

Buyer: Joseph and Kathleen Howell

Property: 145 Sunny Ridge Place Unit E2, Mountain Village

Price: $525,000

Seller: John and Kay Krebs

Buyer: Mark and Linda Williams

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 216-11 & 213-12, Mountain Village

Price: $80,000

Seller: Adair Trust

Buyer: HAC LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 402-6, Mountain Village

Price: $75,000

JAN. 10

Seller: Westport Holding Texas LP

Buyer: Sugaree LLC

Property: Adams Way (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $479,000

Seller: Westport Holding Texas LP

Buyer: Andrea Alexander

Property: Adams Way (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $459,000

Seller: Maden Ventures LLC

Buyer: Drift Mine LLC

Property: 116 East Columbia Ave., Telluride

Price: $4.05 million

JAN. 11

Seller: Jason Baldy

Buyer: Thomas and Sandra Cathey

Property: 6 Spring Creek Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $2.495 million

Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC

Buyer: James and Emily Poole

Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit IPC-14, Mountain Village

Price: $160,000