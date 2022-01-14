DEC. 31
Seller: Karen Patterson
Buyer: Paul and Sarah Miller
Property: 46 Red Cliff Road, Placerville
Price: $785,000
JAN. 3
Seller: Tim O’Bryan
Buyer: Andres Michelich and Kerstin May
Property: Panorama Lane TBD, Placerville
Price: $280,000
Seller: Christy Brown
Buyer: Philip and Patricia Du Toit
Property: Lawson Point (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $875,000
Seller: Slawson Trust
Buyer: Tom Lawrence
Property: 310 South Fir St. No. 306A&B, Telluride
Price: $875,000
Seller: David Ancona
Buyer: Daniel and Lori Reed
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 503
Price: $120,000
JAN. 5
Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC
Buyer: CW Club Dev LLC
Property: 2 Coonskin Ridge Lane No. 2 & 7, Mountain Village
Price: $4.5 million
Seller: Joseph and Kristin Thompkins
Buyer: Valentina Garcia
Property: 904 Aurum St., Ophir
Price: $950,000
Seller: Karla Barlow
Buyer: McIntosh Trust
Property: 215 Double Eagle Drive No. B1, Mountain Village
Price: $2.2 million
JAN. 6
Seller: Ondr Trust
Buyer: Michael and Audry Schaus
Property: 12 Elkstone Place Unit 103, Mountain Village
Price: $1.998 million
JAN. 7
Seller: Geller Trust
Buyer: Joseph and Kathleen Howell
Property: 145 Sunny Ridge Place Unit E2, Mountain Village
Price: $525,000
Seller: John and Kay Krebs
Buyer: Mark and Linda Williams
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 216-11 & 213-12, Mountain Village
Price: $80,000
Seller: Adair Trust
Buyer: HAC LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 402-6, Mountain Village
Price: $75,000
JAN. 10
Seller: Westport Holding Texas LP
Buyer: Sugaree LLC
Property: Adams Way (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $479,000
Seller: Westport Holding Texas LP
Buyer: Andrea Alexander
Property: Adams Way (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $459,000
Seller: Maden Ventures LLC
Buyer: Drift Mine LLC
Property: 116 East Columbia Ave., Telluride
Price: $4.05 million
JAN. 11
Seller: Jason Baldy
Buyer: Thomas and Sandra Cathey
Property: 6 Spring Creek Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $2.495 million
Seller: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC
Buyer: James and Emily Poole
Property: 568 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit IPC-14, Mountain Village
Price: $160,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.