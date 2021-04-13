Peruse the offerings on the aisles at TellurideFoodPantry.org — meat and poultry, pasta and rice, eggs and dairy — and it feels just like shopping at any grocery store.
The difference is, you can do it online, from the comfort and safety of your couch.
The other difference is, all of these goods are free.
After months of set-ups on tables — and the mask-wearing, and hand-sanitizing, and social distancing — the food pantry’s organizers hit on a better idea: why not bring as much as they could of this online?
“We went through so many different configurations when it came to distributing food last summer,” Vicki Phelps, who assists Food Pantry Director Barb Gross, recalled. “The long lines, and the tents, and the tables. It was great once we went online; people could place their orders in advance. That new system has worked great. It’s been pretty user-friendly for our clients.”
Come summer, “some kind of a hybrid system” for food distribution is likely to take place, according to Phelps, “where people can place part of their order in advance, and select fresh foods in person, as well.” Of course, “there are those who don’t do online ordering” — who may not even own a computer — or cannot make it to the Food Pantry, yet must avail themselves of its services. There are solutions for these San Miguel County residents, as well.
“We have generic orders ready for those folks who don’t order online,” Phelps said, “And we also do some deliveries for those who don’t have cars.”
A big change has come to the Ouray County Food Pantry, as well: the pantry is about to secure its “forever” home.
“Over the years, we’d saved up about $100,000 to use toward a purchase,” Board President Bev Angehrn said. The opportunity presented itself recently, following an article in this newspaper, which pointed out the pantry’s need for a new building (its current lease was about to be up, and real estate prices in Ouray County have been rising so quickly that finding a building to buy was fast becoming unaffordable). The owner of a property in Ridgway’s Industrial Park mentioned to Angehrn that she and her husband were considering selling, and invited Angehrn to look at it. The food pantry’s board saw the property — located at 602 N. Cora Street — the very next day “and agreed it is the perfect building for the pantry’s permanent home,” Angehrn wrote in an email to the Daily Planet. “Because the owners really believe in our cause and wanted us to have the building, they gave us a very generous break on the price.”
The food pantry closes on the sale in less than two weeks.
“Now, we’re in serious fundraising mode,” Angehrn said (learn more at ouraycountyfoodpantry.org).
The new capital campaign is off to a promising start. After a down payment of $100,000, and recent contributions of $65,000, a total of $234,500 needs to be raised to purchase the building.
“That’s a big chunk of money for an all-volunteer organization,” Angehrn allowed. “But it’s pretty small, considering what campaigns for the Sherbino Theater, and the library, and the Wright Opera House have raised.”
And, you could argue, the monies not only help to enrich lives — the way a cultural institution like the Sherbino or the Wright does — they help to save lives, by putting food on the table for those who can least afford it. “There’ll always be a need” for a local food pantry, Angehrn pointed out, a fact the pandemic brought into even-sharper focus (the number of people visiting the pantry was up last year by more than 50 percent).
“We’re looking for people who can afford to give larger donations, but we appreciate anything,” she said. “Even the smallest donations tell us that people really believe in this cause. That’s really important. It gives us the energy to keep going, knowing the community supports us.”
Phelps made a similar point about the pantry in Telluride.
“We don’t have nearly as many” clients compared to the early days of the pandemic, she said, “but there’s still a regular flow of visitors. The food pantry will always welcome donations to keep it going. That’s the one thing that has kept it thriving.”
For more about the Telluride Food Pantry or to make a donation, visit telluridefoodpantry.org. The Ouray County Food Pantry will relocate to its new building early next month. To make a monetary gift of any amount (or a donation of food), and to learn more about the pantry’s work during the pandemic, visit ouraycountyfoodpantry.org.
