Similar to San Miguel County, Telluride School District decided to move into the orange phase of its COVID-19 operating plan this week after two more students tested positive.
The latest cases were siblings in Telluride Elementary School’s second and third grade, respectively. Overall, the district has had four students test positive for coronavirus so far this year — the firsts two being a freshman and senior from the same household at the end of October.
The change to the new phase means grades 7-12 will move to remote learning, starting today (Thursday), with teachers continuing to instruct from their classrooms. Prioritized groups will still attend classes on campus in cohorts, but not rotate through their classes.
All other grades will continue to attend school in-person under the orange phase, while “we continue to watch the metrics and determine if we need to move to the pink phase (remote learning) at some point, possibly soon,” according to superintendent John Pandolfo. He added that remote learning for the higher grades may “free up subs to alleviate the strain” on other grades.
“This was not a consensus or unanimous decision of the COVID Task Force,” Pandolfo said. “We discussed waiting until Monday to make the change, but the majority sentiment was that we should not wait that long.”
The protocols the school district has in place have been working, as the virus hasn’t necessarily spread throughout the schools, according to public health officials.
“After two positive cases were identified of students in the Telluride School District (at the end of October), school administration worked closely with public health, Telluride Medical Center and Uncompahgre Medical Center to quickly test all close contacts, which included 50 of 57 high school students and 12 teachers and staff members. Of these tests, one came back positive, in which exposure was presumed from an off-campus social interaction,” according to a county news release. “This established the assumption that transmission of the virus within the school did not occur.”
All close contacts were cleared to return to school Tuesday, as long as no new symptoms occurred, Pandolfo explained.
“These results reinforce that what we are doing in our schools is working, and what we are dealing with is the result of behaviors outside of school,” he said.
As of press time Wednesday, there were 132 total cases in the county, including 20 active cases. That number represents a significant increase locally. County officials decided to move into the state’s more restrictive orange phase Wednesday and stressed the importance of staying diligent.
“While this is not a decision I make lightly, the situation unfortunately warrants it. While the data supports that spread has not yet happened inside our schools, we cannot expect that to keep up if the metrics all around us continue to rise,” Pandolfo said. “While this is directed at no one in particular, and everyone, I cannot emphasize enough that behaviors outside of school impact our ability to educate children. We don’t want to educate our kindergarteners remotely, but that is the direction we are heading if we cannot turn this around as a community. Please do everything you can to help the people around you understand this, and the importance of following the five commitments.”
Again, limit social circles to people who are also taking precautions, ideally from no more than two households, and stay home and get tested if feeling ill. That’s in addition to practicing physical distancing, especially indoors, and wear a mask when required.
“Some critical learnings came from the first positive cases in the Telluride School District, first of which is to stay home when any signs of illness are present. Should any symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness such as the flu, strep throat or common cold arise, public health urges residents to stay home and opt for remote work or learning when possible. Avoid the possible spread of disease and illnesses by isolating at home,” according to public health.
