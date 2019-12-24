Reasonable or no, you expect certain things from a mountain-town holiday.
Snow, for example.
Steady snowfall is no certainty in the southwestern mountains of Colorado in the early part of winter: indeed, you might call snow this early in the ski season more of a happy surprise — even a provocative pairing — than the usual event. Yet this year, the box canyon has been graced with fluffy white stuff, with more on the way: at press time, there was a Winter Weather Advisory for four to eight inches of snow for the Northwest San Juans through Christmas Eve.
The result is what Telluride is beloved for, on albeit on the early side (in truth, March and April are Colorado’s snowiest months). Downhill skiing should be very good, and (for that matter) cross-country and skate skiing will be, as well. There is not always enough snow to groom into smooth, corduroy-like tracks this time of year, but on Tuesday there were Valley Floor trails that wend their way through acres of pristine open space were being briskly readied for holiday schussers in what has been proclaimed “some of the most beautiful cross-country terrain in the United States.” (You can also ski groomed terrain in view of toothy peaks in Telluride Town Park, on Mountain Village Nordic Trails, on the “Top-A-Ten” trails (off Lift 10 at the ski resort), and at both Priest Lake and Trout Lake, each a short drive outside town.)
So, snow: check! And, in the evenings, a little night music (or a lot): over the next two weeks, Jewel, Mary Wilson of the Supremes, Shawn Colvin, Emancipator and Pimps of Joytime will grace the big stages around town. Local troubadours will offer intimate concerts in smaller spaces (check the Calendar in this issue for details).
In addition to snowy days and musical evenings, what else does this holiday season bring? The fun starts immediately after Christmas: each year, Telluride Mountainfilm hosts Winter Film Night on December 26. Cheekily dubbed “Winter Shorts,” it’s a selection of short films from the previous year, preceded by a festive cocktail reception and live auction, all at the Sheridan Opera House (visit sheridanoperahouse.com to learn more).
The following evening brings more holiday potables (potent or not, your choice), paired with provocative conversation: “A Mindful Cocktail Hour,” at the Palm Theatre, will include a screening of the short documentary “Mr. Wash,” “about a man who spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit (who) turned to painting as a means of expressing himself.” Following the screening, there’ll be a brief, in-person discussion with Mr. Wash on the topic of resilience, conducted by David Holbrooke, founder of one of Telluride’s newest — and certainly one of its buzziest — festivals, titled Original Thinkers.
Original Thinkers brings visionaries, or “big thinkers,” together each year for a weekend of illuminating conversation in an illuminated landscape (you might call it another provocative pairing): the burnished hues of autumn in the box canyon. The fest has described this era (and its raison d’etre) as “a time when everyone is eager for a new story,” which is exactly what is on tap the following evening, Dec. 28, when Telluride Theatre presents its popular local storytelling event “The Downlow” at Palm Arts’ Black Box Theatre. The evening’s theme (no surprise) is The Holidays. What willsurprise you are the speakers’ entertaining revelations about this time of year, a marriage of subject and subject matter both surprising and (yes) provocative. Arrive early: The Downlow is among Telluride’s most popular, occasional happenings. Its randomness is part of the charm: it’s a hot-ticket event where no ticket is required. (Admission is free, but a hat will be passed.)
Sunny skies, abundant snow, and by night: live music, adventure films, captivating storytelling. It sounds a little magical, and in fact, before the holidays are over, it will get even more so: On Friday and Saturday, illusionist Ty Gallenbeck will amaze evening guests in an intimate setting at “Mind Blown,” in the Madeline Hotel in Mountain Village (check out his reviews on TripAdvisor.com, which are also pretty amazing). And on Dec. 30, Adam Trent of the best-selling Broadway show “The Illusionists” is in performance at the Palm Theatre. “America’s Got Talent” finalist, singer-songwriter Evie Claire, will join Trent on stage. “No art-form captures the essence of the holidays quite like ‘Magic,’ and the holidays are the most magical time of the year,” Trent has said. “I wanted to create a show (where) entire families can come together to laugh and be amazed, all in one spectacular show.” Go to telluridepalm.com to learn more.
