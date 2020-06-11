Telluride Town Park’s campgrounds and the municipal pool are now open for the summer, but each facility is freighted with new protocols aimed at protecting the public, and compliance with state and local public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For people who love being in and around the water, or for town’s visitors pitching tents, this is good news.
Telluride Parks and Recreation Director Stephanie Jaquet said her department is excited to be able to offer these two, popular outdoor recreation opportunities once again.
“(We’re) excited for the expanded use and the reopening of certain parks and rec facilities,” Jaquet said. “In order to keep these facilities accessible and benefiting our community, we all need to do our part to use facilities in a way that respects each other and public health guidance and keeps our community safe.”
The lap pool opens Tuesday, and will be open for recreational use June 20.
Like operators of other municipal or public pools in Colorado, parks and rec staff has established a reservation system and, Tuesday through June 19, is only offering pool use for lap swimming. The Town Park pool is only available to those working and/or living (full- or part-time) in San Miguel County.
“This restriction is in response to the very limited facility capacity and anticipated high demand,” Jaquet explained.
Jaquet is able to hire some seasonal staff to oversee pool operations, despite the town’s current hiring freeze. That freeze, put in place as a hedge against anticipated impacted municipal revenues due to the pandemic, does not apply to essential positions relating to health, safety and welfare of town’s citizens. In addition to lifeguards and other pool staff, the department has implemented new operating and maintenance protocols, Jaquet said.
“Since it is not feasible for staff to clean all Town Park facilities and shared equipment frequently, we are asking the public to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others by cleaning or sanitizing their hands prior to, during and after usage,” she said. “Hand washing is available at the pool restroom/shower facility and washstand near Town Park skatepark, and new hand sanitization stations are set up throughout Town Park.”
According to the state’s Safer At Home website, reservations at facilities such as pools and campgrounds are aimed at keeping numbers low, encouraging social distancing, and for enhancing the ability to determine possible infections, should a pool user or camper test positive for COVID-19. Pool operators are, according to the website, “Encouraged to establish a reservation system to space out visitor attendance, aid in contract tracing if exposures occur, and to allow for equitable use of the facility.”
To reserve pool time, go to telluride.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx.
The Town Park campground, which represents about 10 of Town Park’s 36 acres, is also available by reservation only, in keeping with state guidance on campsites. The campground is currently open for visitors. This will make a marked difference on an area of the park that is heavily used through early October, and especially during festivals when it becomes a de facto town within the town, packed with festivarians, often grouped in large numbers.
Distancing protocols will be strictly monitored, and camping within family groups is required. Campers are discouraged from inviting others to their campsites and arriving with supplies, rather than visiting the local grocery store is recommended. The state’s Safer At Home website further recommends forgoing one’s camping trip if anyone in the household, “has any symptoms such as fever, coughing, or shortness of breath.”
“For Town Park, the new reservation process minimizes camper and staff in-person contact throughout the campground and in the office, which was very prevalent with the “first come, first served” policy,” Jaquet said.
The campground will be experiencing its first year as a reservation-only facility; a policy that Jaquet said has been going well so far.
“The reservation-only system is new for Town Park campground and thus far has been well received by the majority of campers,” she said.
Once the season has concluded, staff will evaluate and determine whether to continue as reservation-only, or revert to the former first-come, first served policy.
Campground reservations can be made at telluride.maxgalaxy.net/Campground.aspx.
By having a reservation-only system for the two well-used Town Park amenities, contact with park staff is kept at minimum, again in accordance with state guidelines.
Parks and rec offices remain closed to the public; contact is available via email (parksandrec@telluride-co.gov) and phone (970-728-2173), daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
